Deadwood's Midnight Star sold, to reopen in July

DEADWOOD | The Midnight Star Gaming Emporium, once known as the “Highlight of Deadwood,” will illuminate the Northern Black Hills community once again.
The iconic casino, sports bar and restaurant, opened in 1991 by actor Kevin Costner at 677 Main St., has been purchased by a small ownership group with ties to South Dakota and a successful feed and grain business, with plans to restore the once-gleaming entertainment venue with a projected reopening in early July.
According to the Lawrence County Register of Deeds, a document transferring the three-story building from Midnight Star Enterprises to Lamar Feed & Grain, LLC was recorded on Feb. 4, with filing fees translating to a $1,601,000 purchase price.
The Deadwood City Commission also approved the transfer of the liquor license from Midnight Star Enterprises to Lamar Feed & Grain LLC in early February.
Rapid City attorney Roger Tellinghuisen, said the new owners are a small group of investors with a background in a grain trucking business, first in Colorado and later in South Dakota.
“They sold out that business and they’ve purchased the Midnight Star building and now they’re going to get into the gaming business,” Tellinghuisen said.
The new owners plan to renovate the first-floor casino, a second-floor sports bar known as Diamond Lil’s and a third-floor fine-dining restaurant formerly called Jakes.
You have free articles remaining.
“I don’t know if they’re going to have the same kind of dining as the Midnight Star had when they opened, but they are going to have dining,” Tellinghuisen said
The casino will have to reapply for a gaming license with the South Dakota Gaming Commission.
The Midnight Star name will remain, however, he said.
“They’re looking forward to being part of the Deadwood community. They’re going to hire their employees locally,” Tellinghuisen said.
Actor Kevin Costner transformed the historic Phoenix Block building into the Midnight Star in 1991, coming off the glow of his 1990 Oscar-winning film Dances With Wolves, filmed primarily in South Dakota.
The Midnight Star, its lavish interior adorned with Costner film memorabilia, was for many years the star of Deadwood’s gaming industry.
But its luster began to fade because of the proliferation of gaming across the country, legal turmoil involving management and staff changeover.
Costner finally shuttered the Midnight Star after a 26-year run.
“The Midnight Star was kind of an iconic building and it was sad to see it sit empty all this time,” Tellinghuisen said. “It’s exciting to see it put back into service.”