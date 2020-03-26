Deadwood, Spearfish take steps to close social gathering spaces

Any portion of the aforementioned businesses that allows on-site consumption, such as a café or coffee shop with dine-in seating must be closed.

The ordinance does not apply to retail stores, room service in hotels, health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and correctional facilities, crisis shelters, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, or other similar institutions.

Also allowed to stay open are any emergency facilities necessary for the response to the current public health emergency or any other community emergency or disaster, as well as official meetings of the city, schools, county, or state, along with operations and meetings of any state or federal courts.

The ordinance, if approved, would remain in effect for 30 days, when it would automatically be repealed unless specifically readopted for a period of time by the city council.

There will be an opportunity for public input, during the second reading of the ordinance on March 31. Citizens who wish to provide input are encouraged to do so in writing prior to the meeting and will also be able to participate in the remote meeting by following the instructions on the posted meeting agenda.