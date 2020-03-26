Deadwood, Spearfish take steps to close social gathering spaces

SPEARFISH | At a special session Wednesday via teleconference, the Spearfish City Council approved the first reading of an emergency ordinance implementing measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Also Wednesday, the Deadwood City Commission passed a resolution placed restrictions on social gathering spaces to slow the spread of the virus.
If the Spearfish ordinance receives approval after a second reading on March 31, businesses which allow their patrons to gather, including restaurants, bars, coffee houses, clubs, etc., or doing business to on-site/on-sale patrons, would be required to close from April 1 through April 15.
During this time, restaurants or other similar businesses can continue to provide takeout, delivery, curbside, and drive-thru services using social distancing practices and following guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The ordinance would also close all recreation facilities, including public pools, health clubs, athletic facilities, gyms, fitness centers, theaters, entertainment venues, arcades, bingo halls, bowling alleys, casinos, and other recreational/entertainment facilities as of 7 p.m. April 1 through April 15.
The ordinance does not apply to: grocery stores, markets, retail stores that offer food/beverages, convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores, and food pantries.
Any portion of the aforementioned businesses that allows on-site consumption, such as a café or coffee shop with dine-in seating must be closed.
The ordinance does not apply to retail stores, room service in hotels, health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and correctional facilities, crisis shelters, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, or other similar institutions.
Also allowed to stay open are any emergency facilities necessary for the response to the current public health emergency or any other community emergency or disaster, as well as official meetings of the city, schools, county, or state, along with operations and meetings of any state or federal courts.
The ordinance, if approved, would remain in effect for 30 days, when it would automatically be repealed unless specifically readopted for a period of time by the city council.
There will be an opportunity for public input, during the second reading of the ordinance on March 31. Citizens who wish to provide input are encouraged to do so in writing prior to the meeting and will also be able to participate in the remote meeting by following the instructions on the posted meeting agenda.
Please check the city’s website, cityofspearfish.com, for the meeting agenda. Once posted, it can be found under the “Mayor and Council” tab, under “Agendas and Minutes,” “City Council,” under the corresponding date.
Also Wednesday, the Deadwood City Commission met in emergency session and passed a similar resolution requiring all restaurants, coffee shops, bars, breweries, distilleries, wineries, clubs, cafes offering food and beverages for on-site consumption, including any alcohol licensees with on-sale privileges to be closed to on-site/on-sale patrons, effective 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Also effective Wednesday, March 25, all casinos, poker rooms, gaming, recreational facilities, public pools, libraries, health clubs, athletic facilities, bingo halls, skating rinks, miniature golf and theaters, including music or entertainment venues are directed to close and cease operations.
Additionally all hookah lounges, cigar bars, vaping lounges or other similar business which allow for on-site consumption are directed to cease on-site consumption, but may continue to offer products for sale to consume off-site under the same conditions as bars and restaurants
The resolution stated casinos may remain open on a limited basis for seven days to allow patrons to come forward to cash in any unclaimed winnings, but with no additional gaming permitted.
Also effective at 5 p.m. March 25 businesses that offer massage, hair, nail, tattoo or similar services, including home-based businesses, are directed to close and cease operations.
Businesses providing takeout, delivery, curbside service, drive-thru service, may continue to operate, while implementing procedures to ensure social distancing and operate in compliance with federal and state health guidance in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the resolution stated.
The prohibitions and closures do not apply to grocery stores, markets, retail stores that offer food, convenience stores and gas stations, hardware stores, pharmacies, drug stores, and food pantries, health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and correctional facilities, Crisis shelters, homeless shelters or other similar institutions, any emergency facilities necessary for the response to the current public health emergency or any other community emergency or disaster.
This resolution shall remain in effect until such time as it is amended and will be reviewed at each City Commission meeting to follow.
Any violation of this ordinance is punishable as a class two misdemeanor, with each day a violation of this ordinance occurs to be considered a separate offense.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.