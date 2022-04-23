Deadwood to hold city-wide job fair May 3

The Deadwood Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau will host a city-wide job fair from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 3 at the Deadwood Welcome Center, 501 Main Street.

This is the first time a city-wide job fair has been offered in Deadwood. According to a news release, the Deadwood Chamber will offer a neutral, no-pressure location for employers and potential employees to connect.

The Chamber said Deadwood businesses have multiple positions available, ranging from full-time and part-time, year-round and seasonal.

All are welcome to attend, regardless of experience level or work positions job seekers may be interested in.

According to a news release, businesses have donated door prizes, snacks and refreshments. Applicants are encouraged to bring copies of resumes and general applications will also be available.

Job opportunities are available in a number of areas including gaming, customer service, entertainment, retail, food and beverage, security, health care, administration, landscaping and maintenance.

More than 20 Deadwood businesses and organizations have already confirmed for the job fair, and the Chamber is expecting additional businesses to join.

The news release said all Deadwood businesses and organizations are invited to participate. To reserve a spot at the fair, businesses can call the Deadwood Chamber at 605-578-1876 or email robin@deadwood.org.

