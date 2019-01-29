DEADWOOD | Young people involved in agriculture are invited to attend the South Dakota Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers (YF&R) Farm and Ranch Conference on Feb. 1 and 2 at The Lodge in Deadwood.
The theme for the conference is "Sustainability in Today's Environment."
Participants will have the opportunity to learn information that will be helpful in their own operation, as well as network with others involved in the agriculture industry from across the state.
Speakers include soil-health pioneer Gabe Brown sharing "Regenerating Our Resources," and a discussion panel regarding "Protecting Your Assets." Participants will also take in tours of area ag operations.
For more information and to register, go to sdfbf.org/Get-Involved/YF-R/YF-R-Farm-Ranch-Conference or contact Lowell Mesman, SDFB YF&R coordinator, at 280-1319 or Riley Schwader, SDFB YF&R chairman, at 579-0171.