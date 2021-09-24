Deadwood's casino gaming handle reaches $1 billion in 2021, report shows

Deadwood's casinos are continuing their winning streak in 2021, as August's gaming handle increased by more than 18% over August 2020 and year-to-date tops $1 billion.

According to a report from the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, the August gaming handle increased 18.63% over August 2020. The report shows gamblers put more than $133 million in slot machines and nearly $9.2 million in table game bets.

In all, visitors to Deadwood's casinos spent more than $142 million on wagers in August.

Slot machine handle increased 18.49% and table game handle increased by 20.78% when compared to August 2020, the report showed.

The casinos had a taxable adjusted gross revenue of nearly $13.2 million, with $1,187,606.37 in taxes due to various state, county and local government entities.

Through the first eight months of 2021, gamblers in Deadwood have spent more than $1 billion on wagers, an increase of 45.04% over 2020. Slot machines handled nearly $945 million, a 44.19% increase over the same time period in 2020. Table games have seen just over $62 million in bets made, a 59.32% gain from 2020.

The report showed casinos rewarded players with $1.3 million in "free play" during August.

Deadwood's 2,495 slot machines awarded players with more than $12.3 million in winnings, the majority of which came from penny slot machines. Deadwood has 90 table games with black jack, poker, craps and roulette. According to the report, gamblers won nearly $1.6 million, the majority of which came from black jack and house-banked poker games.

