Deadwood's casinos hit jackpot in 2021, setting records

Deadwood's casinos saw record gains in 2021 with year-end gaming handle increasing by nearly 35% over 2020, topping more than $1.5 billion in bets placed for the year.

According to a report from the South Dakota Commission on Gaming, gamblers placed $1.51 billion in bets during 2021, with slot machines leading the way with more than $1.4 billion handled, a 34.07% increase over 2020. Table games handled more than $91 million in bets, an increase of 45.18% over the previous year.

In 2020, casinos were temporarily closed with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Dakota voters legalized sports gaming in Deadwood, which went into effect in September. Gamblers placed more than $2.6 million in bets on sporting events in 2021, the report showed.

Ending out the year, December's gaming handle increased by 11.45% over December 2020. The report shows gamblers put nearly $103 million in slot machines, more than $6.8 million in table game bets, and $675,311.75 in sports bets.

In all, visitors to Deadwood's casinos spent more than $110.4 million on wagers in December.

Slot machine handle increased 10.61% and table game handle increased by 13.14% when compared to December 2020, the report showed. This was the fourth report to include bets on sporting events after it was legalized.

The casinos had a taxable adjusted gross revenue of more than $10 million in December, with $908,520.92 in taxes due to various state, county and local government entities.

The report showed casinos rewarded players with more than $1.5 million in "free play" during December.

Deadwood's 2,636 slot machines awarded players with more than $9.4 million in winnings in December, the majority of which came from penny slot machines. Deadwood has 90 table games with black jack, poker, craps and roulette. According to the report, gamblers won more than $1.3 million, the majority of which came from black jack and house-banked poker games.

Five casinos offered sports wagering in December, with gamblers winning just over $10,000. The majority of the bets were placed on professional and college football games.

South Dakota voters approved sports wagering in November 2020. The law went into effect July 1.

The gaming commission approved a Sept. 8 catalogue of sporting events that gamblers can place bets on, including Olympic events, professional and college sports. The determination allowed casinos in Deadwood to begin sports betting operations Sept. 9.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

