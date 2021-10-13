Deadwood's Fairmont Hotel sold to North Dakota man

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s not finished, if you go upstairs it’s not finished,” he said.

The majority of the renovation was done with infrastructure like wiring, plumbing and electricity. Russo said, though, if someone had the time and money, they could probably finish renovating it in about 120 days.

Dave Barth, who bought the Fairmont from Russo, said there will be some renovations done to Oyster Bay, the bar and oyster dining option within the Fairmont, while the upstairs will be left alone for now.

Barth said he plans to expand the bar and add seating to Oyster Bay and incorporate pizza from A&B Pizza, the Bismarck, North Dakota-based, family-owned restaurant started by his grandmother. He said popular Oyster Bay menu items will remain, like the oyster shooters. The ghost tours will continue, too.

He said the bar will remain open during renovations with plans to begin the first week in November and completion anticipated in January.