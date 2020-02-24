Deer, antelope licenses approved for nonresident landowners

PIERRE | The House of Representatives approved a bill Monday that would allow nonresident landowners to get deer and antelope hunting licenses if they fail to get a license in the West River prairie deer season or the firearm antelope season.

According to HB1184, a nonresident landowner would be able to hunt on his land and an immediate family member would also be eligible for the licenses. The nonresident must have a minimum of 640 acres to qualify.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Thomas Brunner, R-Nisland, said the law was similar to a program already in place for resident landowners.

Rep. Herman Otten, R-Lennox, said last year the Game, Fish and Parks Department offered 11,000 West River deer tags. He wondered if the new licenses would be added to that number, putting too much pressure on the deer population, or included in the 11,000 licenses and crowding out resident hunters.

Brunner said that according to GFP, the new law would pertain to about 700 landowners and if all of them got a license for themselves and a family member, that would be about 1,400 licenses.

“You’re not talking a lot of numbers,” Brunner said. “Biologically, it’s insignificant, the number it would affect.”

