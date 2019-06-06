A state commission that will consider lifting Deerfield Lake’s no-wake restriction has been swamped by 1,050 written comments, mostly against the proposal.
The South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Commission will convene at 1 p.m. Central time today for a regularly scheduled meeting at the Pierre Ramkota Convention Center. A public hearing on agenda items including the Deerfield Lake proposal is expected to begin at 2 p.m. Central time.
The GF&P accepted written comments on the proposal until the beginning of this week. A count of the written comments was supplied to the Journal upon the newspaper’s request. GF&P staffers did not break down the number of comments for or against the proposal, but they said it appeared a majority of the comments are in opposition.
Taking the first 100 comments as a sample, the Journal counted four comments in support of the proposal and 96 against it.
Opponents of the proposal frequently cited their preference that Deerfield Lake remain a quiet place conducive to canoeing, kayaking, shore-fishing and other peaceful pursuits. The lake is 16 miles northwest of Hill City in the west-central portion of the Black Hills National Forest.
“Removing the no wake zone on Deerfield Lake has gotta be one of the dumbest things I've ever heard of,” wrote Erick Kloehn, of Rapid City. “There are dozens of other lakes to take your boats on and cruise up and down on. I love Deerfield for the peace and quiet there. Please don't ruin that.”
Most of the comments came from individuals, but some came from organizations, including the Black Hills Paddlers.
“We the majority members of The Black Hills Paddlers feel it would be a disservice to the Black Hills outdoor recreation community and the tourism industry to change the atmosphere of this gem of a lake,” said the organization’s letter.
The Pennington County Commission approved a letter against the proposal Tuesday, which will be presented to the GF&P Commission during today's public hearing. Public testimony Tuesday to the county commissioners against removing the no-wake restriction took on a revivalistic tone, leading Commissioner Mark DiSanto to interject, “Can we get an amen!” after one speaker’s comments.
The county commission’s resolution says, in part, “If this rule is changed, the loss of one of the only remaining no-wake lakes will be devastating to the many people who choose this lake for this specific reason.”
The proposal to remove the no-wake restriction originated as a petition from Ken Edel, a retiree and avid angler from Rapid City. He suggested changing the no-wake restriction to a 25 mph speed limit, so anglers could motor more quickly across the lake to their preferred fishing spots.
In an interview last month with the Journal, Edel said the 25 mph speed limit would open the lake to more use by anglers in motorboats while keeping jet-skiers and speed-boaters away.
“What I’m proposing is still going to leave it a family friendly lake,” Edel said at the time.