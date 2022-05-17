DEFENDING LITERATURE: RCAS teachers, teens speak out against book banning

Posters decrying “Fear of ideas is un-American” and tables of banned books set the tone Monday at a Community Conversation & Celebration in downtown Rapid City.

Dozens of teachers, students and citizens packed the event to speak out against Rapid City Area Schools’ decision to remove and possibly destroy five novels. The books had previously been selected and approved for optional use in 12th grade English classes.

Eight local teachers and students talked about the value of literature and its ability to help students understand others’ views and experiences. The final speaker, high school senior Kiran Kelly, succinctly summed up the teachers and students’ overall perspective by stating that banning books "is stupid."

The event was moderated by Dave Eggers, who has a 16-year-old daughter and who is author of “The Circle.” It’s one of the five books that might be destroyed by RCAS. The RCAS Board of Education delayed a decision on destroying the books until they consult with legal counsel.

“The teachers are feeling fearful,” Eggers said Monday in an interview with the Journal before the Community Conversation & Celebration. “They feel like their professionalism has been questioned and superseded. In all cases, these five books went through the (district) approval process.”

Central and Stevens High School English teachers Jill Haugo, Timmi Bubac and Ariel Pozorski, along with former RCAS Board of Education member and middle school teacher Bret Swanson, defended the literature. They said books let students experience a wide range of ideas and perspectives and find a sense of belonging.

“Students see themselves and their feelings of being lost and misunderstood and alone are normal. These books save lives,” Haugo said, noting that literature can help students develop “soft skills” such as empathy and compassion.

Pozorski said the school district has not followed its own policy for protecting academic freedom. She’d considered teaching one of the removed books, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” in her classes.

“I’ve heard from many students who have fallen in love with that book,” she said. “When it was added to the (removal) list and when it was pulled, it was really disheartening. There was no appeals process for us.”

“Students from whom the books are restricted because we deem it too mature is belittling to them. They are nearly adults and they are going to enter a world as complicated, if not more complicated, than the worlds in these books,” Pozorski said.

Swanson urged that teachers and librarians should be permitted to do their jobs and said a minority should not be allowed to make decisions for everyone.

“What kind of society demonizes librarians? No good society. They’re the defenders of the truth,” Swanson said.

Central High School senior Colton Porter is a student representative for the RCAS Board of Education. He proudly announced to the audience he had recently voted, and both he and Kelly discussed the absurdity of banning books when contrasted with adult activities teens are legally allowed to do in South Dakota.

State law sets the age of consent for sexual activity at 16, and teens can legally marry at 16 with consent of a parent or guardian. By age 18, teens can legally marry without parental consent, register for the military and vote. Because state law doesn’t establish a minimum age for adoptive parents, Kelly said, teens could even legally adopt a child.

“It’s disrespectful that they are trying to … tell me or my class what content we’re old enough to handle,” Porter said. “We’re going out into this world and I want to know what’s in (these books). For the … students who find meaning in these books, it’s everything to these kids.”

Bubac made a plea for the community to take action, saying she believes too often the RCAS administration only hears from the loudest voices. Those who are against book banning need to contact the board of education and administrators, too.

She and Porter urged civic engagement, saying the community needs to vote and attend city council meetings and school board meetings to make their voices heard about book banning and other topics they value.

Speakers including Blake Bush, a Central High School senior, questioned why classic literature with its many adult themes is acceptable to the school district but modern literature is not. The five novels recently removed have all been published in the past 23 years, and two have been made into movies. The decision to remove them seems “partisan and uneven,” Bush said.

“The (classic) books are more entrenched. There’s a fear of change,” Bush said. “I believe fear is the number one antithesis to education and enlightenment.”

Supporting teachers, librarians

Eggers said he came to Rapid City and wanted to moderate the Community Conversation & Celebration to be a supportive voice for teachers and librarians. He also visited several Rapid City teachers in their classrooms.

An article in the Rapid City Journal initially alerted Eggers to the fact that his book was among those removed and targeted for destruction by RCAS. Eggers has offered Rapid City high school seniors the opportunity to receive any of the five titles at no cost to them by emailing Amanda Uhle at amanda@daveeggers.net. Eggers said the books will be shipped to students from independent bookstores.

Eggers’ offer to pay for books also triggered many responses from Black Hills area teachers and parents, along with former teachers, librarians, teachers in nearby counties, veterans, grandparents and students.

“We have yet to hear from anybody saying there should be more censorship or more books banned, or that it’s up to random people to scan books for offensive material and destroy them,” Eggers said.

“We haven’t heard much from those that would ban or burn books. They’re in a small minority. They pull books out of fear, they don’t understand the context or the nature of literature,” he said. “This has not been an intellectual process. It has been a purely emotional and anti-intellectual process.”

Eggers said Rapid City teachers told him of books being removed from their classrooms abruptly.

“It was quite emotional, sudden and dramatic … with envoys slipping into teachers’ classrooms during class and ushering (books) away as if they were radioactive,” Eggers said. "There’s been some very, very odd goings-on that point to a lack of observance of established procedures to make sure things run smoothly, to make sure teachers’ work is respected, to make sure our school systems are run according to established guidelines everybody’s agreed upon.”

“There’s quite a lot of outrage and feelings of dis-empowerment, feelings that the (school district) process in place to deal with difficult subject matter in books were not observed,” he said of the feedback he’s received from teachers.

Fortunately, Eggers said, history has proven that book-banning efforts tend to be short-lived and unsuccessful.

“There’s never been a work of literature that has had nothing objectionable in it to somebody,” he said, noting that the Bible ranks sixth as the most challenged book, and he staunchly believes it is a book that should be accessible to everyone.

“We have to allow access to other challenging but important texts,” Eggers said.

“When we think that books can be one-dimensional … those that want books without complexities where only things they approve of exist in a book – there are no such books,” he said. “By those standards there will be nothing left in any school library or public library. We’re going to have to remind ourselves what a library is and acknowledge the complexities.”

The issue of banning and destroying books in Rapid City has attracted worldwide attention, Eggers said, noting that people from other countries have contacted him about it and even sent financial support to help pay for students to receive banned books.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0