Kelly DeGrote, RN, a diabetes educator at Monument Health Rapid City Clinic, has received the prestigious DAISY Award. A national program, the award is presented to nurses who go above and beyond for their patients and community. DeGrote was nominated by a patient’s parent.

DeGrote has helped the patient navigate chronic health issues, and the parent is always grateful for how helpful she is. In the nomination, the parent wrote, “Over the weekend, my son experienced a medical concern, which seemingly came out of the blue. My son and I spoke about contacting Kelly to let her know but before we had the chance, she called, having noticed it for herself. This is remarkable because we do not have an upcoming appointment. She was simply checking in on him.”

The nomination continued, “Having a team like we do with Kelly and my son’s doctor is the reason my son is thriving. Kelly is the best nurse I have ever come across. We are so lucky to have her, and she needs to know just how much we appreciate the way she consistently goes above and beyond for my son’s health.”

The DAISY Award recognizes the outstanding professionalism and compassion that nurses bring to patients and families every day. It was established by the DAISY Foundation in California in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 of an autoimmune disease. DAISY is an acronym for “diseases attacking the immune system.”

Nurses in Rapid City are selected 12 times a year for this recognition. Nurses are also honored in Custer, Lead-Deadwood, Spearfish and Sturgis. Go to monument.health/daisy to nominate a nurse for the DAISY Award.