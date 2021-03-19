Delta Air Lines adds non-stop Atlanta and Detroit flights to Rapid City

Rapid City Regional Airport announced Friday that Delta Air Lines will begin offering new daily seasonal non-stop flights to Atlanta and weekly seasonal nonstop service to Detroit this summer.

“The return of the daily flight to Atlanta is fantastic news for Rapid City and the region, as well as the weekly non-stop flight to Detroit,” Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said in a news release. “Today’s air travelers strongly desire non-stop service so we are very pleased with the new service. Both Atlanta and Detroit also provide numerous connectivity options for travelers coming to and departing our area.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re thrilled to expand our Rapid City service this summer and offer even more connection opportunities from our Atlanta and Detroit hubs,” said Scott Santoro, Delta’s vice president of sales. “With these new flights, customers are even closer to reconnecting with the people and places that matter most, all while knowing Delta continues to prioritize their health and safety above all.”

Delta has put in place more than 100 protective measures to ensure a safe travel experience for customers and employees through the Delta CareStandard, according to the news release.

The Atlanta flight will be flown on Saturdays during the month of May and move to daily for Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend. The Detroit flight will be flown on Saturdays only beginning Memorial Day weekend through the summer.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0