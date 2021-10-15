Delta Air Lines to suspend Rapid City-Salt Lake City route Nov. 2

Delta Air Lines confirmed Friday the Delta Connection flight between Rapid City Regional Airport and Salt Lake City International Airport will be suspended after Nov. 1.

The once-daily departure route is operated by SkyWest Airlines on behalf of Delta Connection using a 69-seat Canadair Regional Jet 700, with a return flight to Rapid City later in same the day. The flights between Rapid City and Salt Lake City were once a permanent nonstop route and not considered a seasonal offering by the airline.

Drake Castañeda, corporate communications representative with Delta Air Lines, told the Journal on Friday that the carrier expects the suspension to be temporary.

"This is a seasonal suspension. We do expect to resume service again for the spring season in 2022 using SkyWest as the Delta Connection carrier," Castañeda said. "As always, Delta continues to monitor and adjust our flight schedules and service levels based on customer demand."

Delta will maintain three daily flights from Rapid City to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport during the winter months, Castañeda said, before the busier spring and summer travel seasons begin. Delta is expected to resume flights at that time from Rapid City to Atlanta and Detroit as well.

