Delta Air Lines to suspend Rapid City-Salt Lake City route Nov. 2
alert top story

Delta Air Lines to suspend Rapid City-Salt Lake City route Nov. 2

Delta Connection CRJ-700

A SkyWest Airlines Canadair Regional Jet 700, flying as Delta Connection, takes off in this file photo. The Delta Connection flight between Rapid City Regional Airport and Salt Lake City International Airport will be suspended after Nov. 1.

 Photo courtesy SkyWest Airlines

Delta Air Lines confirmed Friday the Delta Connection flight between Rapid City Regional Airport and Salt Lake City International Airport will be suspended after Nov. 1.

The once-daily departure route is operated by SkyWest Airlines on behalf of Delta Connection using a 69-seat Canadair Regional Jet 700, with a return flight to Rapid City later in same the day. The flights between Rapid City and Salt Lake City were once a permanent nonstop route and not considered a seasonal offering by the airline.

Drake Castañeda, corporate communications representative with Delta Air Lines, told the Journal on Friday that the carrier expects the suspension to be temporary.

"This is a seasonal suspension. We do expect to resume service again for the spring season in 2022 using SkyWest as the Delta Connection carrier," Castañeda said. "As always, Delta continues to monitor and adjust our flight schedules and service levels based on customer demand."

Delta will maintain three daily flights from Rapid City to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport during the winter months, Castañeda said, before the busier spring and summer travel seasons begin. Delta is expected to resume flights at that time from Rapid City to Atlanta and Detroit as well.

Other airlines have also reduced their daily flights servicing Rapid City during the winter.

American Airlines, operating as American Eagle, is maintaining three daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. However, the seasonal, once-daily route to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will also be suspended after Nov. 1.

Rapid City Regional Airport Deputy Director Toni Broom said the American Eagle seasonal flight to Phoenix is one that receives a financial incentive from the airport for the route. She said the incentive will pause until the flight resumes, which is expected later in 2022.

United Airlines is continuing one daily departure using a mainline jet to Denver International Airport, and two daily flights each to Denver and Chicago O'Hare International Airport under their United Express partnership.

Allegiant Air operates two weekly flights each to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas during the winter months and is expected to resume its route to Punta Gorda Airport in March.

During the 2021 summer travel season, Rapid City Regional Airport offered 25 nonstop routes to 24 different destinations.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

