Demand for gasoline plunges to 1968 levels, AAA says

With response to the COVID-19 crisis limiting travel nationwide, demand for gasoline has fallen to levels not seen for more than 50 years, according to the American Automobile Association.
The AAA reported Monday the national gas price average continued its seven week decline, pushing the average per-gallon price cheaper by 61 cents to $1.86.
Since late February, U.S. demand for gasoline has decreased 44 percent to 5 million barrels per day as gasoline inventories build across the country.
“We are seeing fast and furious gasoline demand destruction. The latest data reveals demand levels not seen since spring of 1968,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson, in a release.
“Every U.S. region is seeing builds in gasoline inventories and crude storage, which is just driving pump prices even cheaper,” she said.
On Monday, the South Dakota average gas price fell another two cents to $1.74 from the previous day and down 11 cents per gallon from last week.
In March, the average price was $2.27 and $2.71 in March of 2019.
On Sunday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus (OPEC+), led by Saudi Arabia, announced historic global crude productions cuts of nearly 10 million barrels per day in May and June.
“While the production cut is historic, it’s likely to not have an immediate impact on pump prices given the ongoing impact the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have on crude oil prices and gasoline demand,” Buskohl said.
At $1.86, today’s national average is 6 cents less than last week, 44 cents cheaper than a month ago and nearly $1 less than a year ago.
The nation’s top 10 largest weekly decreases are: Alaska (-19 cents), Idaho (-17 cents), Wisconsin (-13 cents), Iowa (-11 cents), South Dakota (-11 cents), Arkansas (-11 cents), Wyoming (-11 cents), Minnesota (-10 cents), Utah (-10 cents) and Oregon (-9 cents).
The nation’s top 10 least expensive markets are: Wisconsin ($1.30), Oklahoma ($1.40), Ohio ($1.46), Kentucky ($1.51), Michigan ($1.52), Arkansas ($1.53), Indiana ($1.54), Iowa ($1.55), Mississippi ($1.57) and Missouri ($1.58).
Regional gasoline stocks measure at 60.5 million barrels – the highest levels in 14 months. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports for the week ending April 3, stocks built by 2.6 million barrels.
Gas prices will continue to push cheaper in the week ahead even with a number of regional refiners announcing cuts to combat declining demand.
