Demand for gasoline plunges to 1968 levels, AAA says

With response to the COVID-19 crisis limiting travel nationwide, demand for gasoline has fallen to levels not seen for more than 50 years, according to the American Automobile Association.

The AAA reported Monday the national gas price average continued its seven week decline, pushing the average per-gallon price cheaper by 61 cents to $1.86.

Since late February, U.S. demand for gasoline has decreased 44 percent to 5 million barrels per day as gasoline inventories build across the country.

“We are seeing fast and furious gasoline demand destruction. The latest data reveals demand levels not seen since spring of 1968,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson, in a release.

“Every U.S. region is seeing builds in gasoline inventories and crude storage, which is just driving pump prices even cheaper,” she said.

On Monday, the South Dakota average gas price fell another two cents to $1.74 from the previous day and down 11 cents per gallon from last week.

In March, the average price was $2.27 and $2.71 in March of 2019.