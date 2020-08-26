Democracy in Action recognizes Women's Equality Day

A group of 40 women gathered Friday at Wilson Park to recognize Women's Equality Day and mark the 100th anniversary of women having the right to vote.
The picnic and socially distanced event was planned by Rapid City chapters of Democracy In Action (DIA) and Gather The Women.
City Council President Laura Armstrong introduced Mayor Steve Allender who read a proclamation naming Wednesday as Women's Equality Day in Rapid City.
"While we reflect on the progress we have made over the last 100 years, Rapid City’s leadership will remain committed to advancing women’s equality to ensure girls, young women, and adult women alike are inspired to advocate for a more equal future," Allender said.
Dorothy Brewick, an organizer with DIA, recognized past efforts of suffragists and heroes in South Dakota in the fight for women to have the right to vote.
"It took 72 years and countless campaigns, hundreds of thousands of people mobilizing for women to win the right to vote," Brewick said.
Brewick read off the many accomplishments of women who have fought to win the right to vote and acknowledged that Black and Native American women still had to fight afterwards.
At the end of the formal part of the recognition, participants at Wilson Park stood up and repeated the names of women who made significant stands for voting rights over the years in the United States and South Dakota.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
