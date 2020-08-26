Democracy in Action recognizes Women's Equality Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A group of 40 women gathered Friday at Wilson Park to recognize Women's Equality Day and mark the 100th anniversary of women having the right to vote.

The picnic and socially distanced event was planned by Rapid City chapters of Democracy In Action (DIA) and Gather The Women.

City Council President Laura Armstrong introduced Mayor Steve Allender who read a proclamation naming Wednesday as Women's Equality Day in Rapid City.

"While we reflect on the progress we have made over the last 100 years, Rapid City’s leadership will remain committed to advancing women’s equality to ensure girls, young women, and adult women alike are inspired to advocate for a more equal future," Allender said.

Dorothy Brewick, an organizer with DIA, recognized past efforts of suffragists and heroes in South Dakota in the fight for women to have the right to vote.