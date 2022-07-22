Democratic candidates host meet-and-greet in Rapid City

Jamie Smith said he cannot do it alone.

The Democratic candidate for South Dakota’s governor asked a crowd of about 50 people Friday evening at Robbinsdale Park to work together with him and the other candidates to change the state.

“Together we’re going to do this,” he said. “It’s going to take you, along with me and everyone who does the snowball dance… a lot of you because it is going to take that to make sure Jamie Smith is your next governor.”

Other Democratic candidates were there including District 32 representative candidate Christine Stephenson, District 33 representative candidate Vince Vidal, District 32 senator candidate Nicole Heenan, and District 35 representative candidate David Hubbard, all of whom said it would take everyone’s vote to put them in office.

During the meet-and-greet, Smith said his several number one priorities include continuing Gov. George Mickelson’s efforts at reconciliation with the Native American tribes, establishing a prekindergarten program for the state, expanding Medicaid, allowing teachers to teach without fear of repercussion, matching high-level education with high-level jobs, and keeping South Dakota open and welcome to all.

Smith said there is a lot of discussion on freedom, but said freedom is not free and someone’s freedom stops when it infringes on someone else’s right.

He also said the agriculture industry is incredibly important and he would like to see more value-added grain.

Smith also said, if elected, he would have an open-door policy because not all good ideas come from one party.

Stephenson said she is a value voter, and so is everyone else. She said most people value community and empathy, and there is not one person in the country who would say they made it to where they are on their own.

“We know, we’re Democrats, we recognize that and we need to be spreading that message,” she said. “I value hard work, I value initiative and drive, but I also value my family, the supporting community that supported me, the school district that teaches my kids. We need community and we need to have that at the top of our priorities.”

Smith said he will host another meet-and-greet at the Old Storybook Island Park Aug. 3.