Just 24 minutes of demolition moved Youth & Family Services closer to its remodeled and expanded campus.
On Tuesday morning, a small building on the corner of North Maple Avenue and East Adams Street was torn down to make way for a parking lot that will be part of the renovated property. YFS had bought the building a few years ago as part of its overall expansion plan, according to Brianna Nelson, YFS communications coordinator.
The nearly $14 million expansion has been in progress since May 2018, when a former Feeding South Dakota food pantry building owned by YFS was demolished. In its place, a two-story wing has been built and is still being completed inside, Nelson said.
The wing adds 67,525 square feet of indoor program space at the YFS campus. The wing will house the Child Development Center, including 14 infant/toddler classrooms, seven preschool classrooms, eight school-aged classrooms, and a greenhouse classroom where children can start seedlings. The new wing and parking lot should be completed in November, Nelson said.
The old Child Development Center building is being remodeled for middle school youth and should be finished early in 2020, Nelson said.
“Part of the facility expansion is condensing the number of locations we have around town. Our Stronger Family program is renting space on West Main, and the boys’ health program is renting space in the mall. Some of our infant and toddler classrooms are in the valley. We’re going to be able to eliminate little pockets of classrooms here and there, and we’ll all be in one place, which hopefully is more convenient for families,” Nelson said.
Outdoors, YFS is creating 32,794 square feet of play and learning space. It will feature a play area for infants and toddlers, play space for older children, a sports court, a central green space with trees and raised garden beds.
Children can start seedlings in the indoor greenhouse classroom and plant them in the garden beds, Nelson said. Eventually the plants can be transplanted at YFS’ Fullerton Farm, which has a garden, an orchard, fruit-bearing bushes and hives that produce honey on 3.5 acres. The public is invited to visit Fullerton Farm in Box Elder at the YFS upcoming Harvest Festival this weekend.
The outdoor playground and Fullerton Farm combine play, learning and an overall emphasis on wellness.
“It’s a good opportunity to get kids into that kind of atmosphere. Studies have shown if you get kids more involved in growing and preparing foods, they’re more likely to try them,” Nelson said.
Though YFS is headquartered in Rapid City, the organization’s outreach programs benefit kids and families in 24 counties in western South Dakota.
Demand for the programs has steadily increased. When YFS built its Adams Street facility in 2003, it served 8,500 children and families. Sixteen years later, YFS has nearly doubled that, serving more than 14,000 kids and families. The expansion in progress will enable YFS to serve another 2,115 children and 900 parents.
YFS has raised 90% of the funding to pay for the expansion. The project has been possible because of tremendous community support, Nelson said, and nearly $1.95 million from Rapid City’s Vision Fund.
“That’s been really great for us. The fact that we have so much support is helpful, because you know you have the support of the community you’re expanding into,” Nelson said. “This is all going … to kids and it’s fun to see that it’s finally happening.”
YFS is still seeking donations toward the expansion. To donate, call YFS at 342-4195 or go to http://www.youthandfamilyservices.org/.