Demolition work to begin on Dinosaur Park

Phase one work is scheduled to begin near the end of September for the Dinosaur Park Accessibility Improvements project. The park will be closed to public access Oct. 1 through April 30.

The Rapid City Council approved the accessibility improvements project $3.5 million bid in March. The project includes upgrading to accessible pedestrian routes, safety features up to standards, and new and upgraded visitor amenities.

Demolition work will begin Sept. 20 and the stairs will be inaccessible, although the visitor center and gift shop will remain open through Sept. 30. Visitors can still access the dinosaurs through a hiking trail north of the staircase through Sept. 30, but the park will be completely closed starting Oct. 1.

The closure will not affect any other trails within the Skyline Wilderness Area. A limited number of parking spaces will be open for visitors accessing the trail system.

Traffic controls will be put in place along Skyline Drive when work is performed in close proximity to Skyline Drive. Motorists are advised to drive with caution during the construction period.

The first phase of the multi-phase project is scheduled for completion in May 2023 with total project completion scheduled for December 2023.

About $1.6 million of the project will be funded through the 2019 Vision Fund allocations. The remainder will be from the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department's Capital Improvements Project Fund and government facilities fund.

The park was originally dedicated in 1936 and constructed by city crews and the Works Progress Administration. The dinosaur sculptures were listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1990. Over the years, maintenance and renovations have been made to parking, some pedestrian access, pavement and to the dinosaurs.