Dennis Banks' daughter describes scenes, history of Wounded Knee siege

Tashina Banks Rama said her father raised her to be independent.

When she talked to him about her job at the Red Cloud Indian School, formerly the Holy Rosary Boarding School on the Pine Ridge Reservation, American Indian Movement co-founder Dennis Banks said that’s why he banged on doors.

“He said, ‘That is why we did everything we could, so that you could walk in and change those systems from the inside,’” Banks Rama said.

She said people ask her how she reconciles her father’s role in the movement with her job as executive vice president at Red Cloud Indian Schools. She said she doesn’t have to answer to the person asking the question because she already answered her father. She also said the people who live on the reservation and are from the area are the ones who are going to figure out how to make the place better.

Banks Rama discussed her father’s role, growing up while seeking asylum, and the Wounded Knee Occupation of 1973 with the Rapid City Human Relations Commission - Mniluzahan Okolacipiyapi Ambassadors (HRC-MOA) on a bus just outside of the Wounded Knee Massacre memorial site April 7.

Members of the HRC-MOA took the trip across the Pine Ridge Reservation to gain a better understanding of Lakota culture and of history. Just across the street from the memorial site, Banks Rama told the history of the founding of the American Indian Movement in 1968 and the 71-day siege at Wounded Knee.

Banks Rama said her father and the American Indian Movement were first invited to the community by leaders and activists in 1972 in response to murders across the reservation and a lack of investigation.

“There was a lot of tension, political tension, which translates in our community to family tension and cultural tension,” she said. “In those days there was even tension of full-bloods versus non-full-bloods.”

She said the movement was invited to the reservation because of the tensions and because they felt like they weren’t being heard.

Banks Rama said the Wounded Knee Occupation wasn’t intended to be an occupation. She said the night before Feb. 27, 1973, there was a community meeting in Calico, a community close to Red Cloud, where people voiced concerns about the unsolved murders, rapes, women being abused and disappearing. The group decided to go to Wounded Knee to have a press conference and demonstration and to bring attention to the concerns.

“What ended up happening was it turned into a caravan from Calico through Pine Ridge and the streets were kind of being lined with people,” she said. “Within minutes the police also started to arrive and started to barricade them in.”

In April during the occupation, Frank Clearwater and Buddy Lamont were killed. Banks Rama said inside the occupation, there was community, ceremonies and prayer for spiritual help.

“What was happening internally in that community was a beautiful experience because it ended up being 2,000 people, 2,000 Native people from across the country who came to support… sneaking food in and through these gullies,” she said.

Banks Rama said there were armored vehicles surrounding the area and an estimated 10,000 rounds of ammunition being exchanged.

“It was a scary time,” she said.

She said people decided they would negotiate out everybody who was inside the occupation. Many were arrested, but Banks Rama’s father was sneaked out by Leonard Crow Dog.

Banks Rama said they had a ceremony the night before the incident ended and painted Banks with invisible paint and told him he wouldn’t be caught. She said Lenny Foster helped to sneak her father out and tells the story of how a jeep with United States Marshals shown a flashlight into a flat field while they were getting away. She said they should have been spotted, but the Marshals kept going.

However, Banks did go to trial with charges related to the occupation in January 1974. Banks Rama said after the trial, South Dakota Gov. Bill Janklow said if Banks was caught, he wouldn’t last in one of the state prisons. Banks Rama said her father then decided their family would leave.

“We became fugitives where we lived like refugees in our own country,” she said. “We lived wherever we were granted asylum.”

She said the family eventually lived outside of Syracuse, New York, in the Onondaga Nation. She said after they lived there for a while, her father decided he couldn’t live that way any longer and turned himself in. She said Banks served about 18 months with parole.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

