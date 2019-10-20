Tooth decay, gum disease and many other oral-health illnesses are considered to be 100% preventable, yet many children and adults across South Dakota continue to suffer severe dental problems.
With a relatively small population spread out across a large area, South Dakota finds many of its residents do not have ready access to a dentist. Meanwhile, a high level of poverty in rural, urban and reservation communities also inhibits the ability to obtain proper dental care.
The Mayo Clinic recently published a report called “Oral health: A window to your overall health,” which links bacteria associated with tooth decay and gum disease to heart illnesses, including clogged arteries, stroke and endocarditis, an infection of the inner linings of the heart.
State and dental-association officials have long focused on educating people on the benefits of maintaining good oral health and report that progress has been made in terms of getting more adults and children to see a dentist at least once a year. Programs have been enacted to encourage dentists to practice in underserved areas, and charitable efforts to provide oral care to poor people have expanded.
And yet, many in the dental field are disappointed that improvement in dental health in general and particularly among low-income people has stagnated.
“I don’t know that we’re seeing oral health overall improving,” said Paul Knecht, director of the South Dakota Dental Association. “You’d think that after hammering away at this thing for a couple of decades you would see light at the end of the tunnel, but the rates of decay haven’t changed significantly in the last ten years or so.”
The sprawling nature of South Dakota and a shortage of dentists overall is certainly one factor. In South Dakota, 40% of counties — 26 of 66 — are considered by the state to have a shortage of dental-health services either because of geography or residents’ low income.
Poverty is a major inhibitor of proper dental care in a state where 12.8% of residents, about 110,000 people, live below the federal poverty line, and nearly a third of residents fall within the federal definition of “low income.”
“The stories related to poor oral health exist in every corner of the state,” said Mike Mueller, communications manager for Delta Dental of South Dakota, a major dental insurer and provider of charitable care. “It’s everywhere; issues with access to good oral-health care exist across South Dakota.”
Marty Jones is the office manager and a dental hygienist at the St. Francis Mission Dental Clinic in Todd County on the Rosebud Indian Reservation. Jones calls her clientele “ground zero” for the dental-health problems that afflict many living in poverty in South Dakota.
The reservation has about 12,000 tribal residents and thousands more non-Natives. Native residents can obtain care at Indian Health Services facilities, but access can be difficult and IHS dentists are quick to extract rather than treat teeth with cavities due to expediency, said Jones, who worked for 13 years at an IHS dental clinic.
Both Native and non-Native residents often rely on the mission clinic to obtain subsidized dental services that range the gamut from prevention to extractions to surgery, Jones said. The clinic does not have a full-time dentist and relies on donations, grants and volunteer dentists.
Jones said the rate of serious dental problems among her clientele is severe.
“It’s dire straits down here; there’s epidemic proportions of dental caries or dental disease here,” Jones said. “It’s really sad. You cannot even fathom some of the things that we see come through this door, just gross.”
The clinic in 2013 had a registered clientele of about 2,000 people, of which 90% had significant dental problems, Jones said. The situation has only worsened since then. In just the first nine months of this year, the clinic logged 300,000 dental treatment needs that had not been met. Several patients suffer from rotten teeth, gum disease and more serious bone issues all at once, Jones said.
Children on the reservation sometimes suffer severe decay and almost complete tooth loss before they are old enough for school, Jones said.
“These kids are losing their teeth at a very young age; from age two to five they’re extracting teeth,” she said. “These kids go weeks or months with toothaches before they can be seen someplace.”
Individual stories of severe dental decay are heartbreaking, Jones said. She tells of one beautiful young Native girl who excelled in school and had a college scholarship but faced the daunting challenge of having almost no healthy teeth. .
“She was a smart, beautiful girl, but how can she go to a university setting beyond here and have any confidence when the rest of that population does not have that level of decay in their mouth?” Jones said.
Jones arranged for the girl to get help and a dentist was able to bring her mouth back to relative normalcy.
The St. Francis Mission Dental Clinic is hosting volunteer dentists from Connecticut and Rhode Island in the coming weeks, but after that will not have a dentist on site from November until March, Jones said.
Despite these problems, state health and dental-association officials say there has been improvement in access to dental care in the state.
Department of Health Epidemiologist Josh Clayton said recent statewide surveys have shown an increase in the number of adults and children who have had a dentist visit in a 12-month period, and that South Dakota has an overall dental-visit rate higher than the national average.
In 2016, phone surveys done as part of the biennial Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System showed that 70.3% of adults had visited a dentist in the past year, compared to the national average of 66.4%. For children ages 1-17 in South Dakota, 88% reported visiting a dentist in the past year, up from 85% in in 2011.
Clayton added that the survey showed that statewide in 2015-17, about 85% of children were covered by some type of dental insurance, compared with 76% in 2011-13. The rate of emergency-room visits for dental or oral-health issues has also dropped in recent years, Clayton said.
“I think we’re doing better than the national average overall, but I think we still have room for improvement because of the importance of oral health, not just on whether a person will have dental caries or cavities, but because the mouth does play an important role in overall health,” Clayton said.
Multiple efforts are underway in South Dakota to help improve access to dental care.
For the past 15 years, the Delta Dental Mobile Program and its two dental offices on wheels have provided more than $21 million worth of dental care to about 40,000 patients in more than 80 communities, including tribal reservations.
The trucks and dentists that provide preventive, diagnostic and restorative care travel about 40 weeks out of the year. No patient is denied care because he or she cannot pay.
The mobile dentistry program is perhaps the most visible effort to aid low-income South Dakotans with their dental care by the foundation that is the charitable arm of the nonprofit Delta Dental Insurance Company.
The foundation also supports a loan-repayment program for dentists who agree to treat a certain number of patients on Medicaid, and a program that trains other medical professionals to identify dental issues that may require treatment. The state has a tuition reimbursement program for dentists who agree to practice in underserved areas for three years; since 2012, that program has placed dentists in 10 rural communities.
Delta also teams up with the South Dakota Dental Association to fund the Donated Dental Services Program that provides free dental care to children, adults and senior citizens who cannot afford it. Last year, the program provided $675,000 in care to about 158 patients. Due to the extensive need for services, the program typically has a long waiting list in some locations, Knecht said. The SDADA also provides scholarships and supports dental-health educational programs.