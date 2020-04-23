Department of Health reports 98 new coronavirus cases Thursday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

South Dakota has 98 new cases of coronavirus, according to Thursday's information from the Department of Health. As in previous days, the cases are all east river.

"We are still planning for 5,000 hospital beds at our peak," said Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist. "Our current estimates show that we will need fewer than 2,500 beds at our peak, but we are preparing for 5,000 to make sure we can handle any possibility."

The 98 cases Thursday bring the state's total to 1,956 overall with 1,064 recovered. There were eight more patients hospitalized for a total of 58 and there are 119 who have never been admitted. This was the second consecutive day with more than 100 people who have recovered from the virus.

There were no new deaths to report Thursday. Nine people have died from the coronavirus in the state.

Minnehaha County now has 1,636 cases with 82 of Thursday's 98 cases located there. Smithfield Foods employees make up 801 of those cases and 206 more of the Minnehaha County cases are their direct contacts.

Turner County was up seven cases to almost double its exposure in the past couple of days. Dr. Clayton said there was no additional risk of spread to the community from those new cases although the state was investigating those cases.