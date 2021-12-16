Department of Health reports first influenza death in state of the season

The South Dakota Department of Health reported the first influenza death of the 2021-2022 season, according to a news release sent Thursday by the department.

“Our sympathy is with the family. Their loss serves as a reminder to us all that influenza can be a very serious illness,” said Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist for the department, in a statement. “It is not too late to get vaccinated for this flu season, and if you haven’t yet received your annual flu vaccination, the time to do so is now.”

Clayton noted that flu activity in communities across South Dakota is classified as local. In addition to one death, the state has reported 89 lab-confirmed cases of flu and 4 flu-related hospitalizations in the past week.

Each year, an average of 39 South Dakotan deaths are reported to the Department of Health following influenza infections. To protect against flu complications, annual flu vaccination is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older.

Groups like pregnant women, children younger than 5 years, people over 65 years, and people with chronic medical conditions are at higher risk for flu-related complications, such as pneumonia, hospitalization, and death. Healthcare workers and household contacts of high-risk populations, such as those with young infants, should also be vaccinated.

