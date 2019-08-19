The state transportation department will unveil preliminary plans for the redesign of the Mount Rushmore Road-Catron Boulevard intersection at a meeting Tuesday in Rapid City.
Representatives from the state Department of Transportation will present and discuss two different options for the redesign during the meeting of the Mount Rushmore Road Group. Business owners, residents and property owners are encouraged to attend, according to a release from the group.
The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. at Black Hills Bagels at 913 Mount Rushmore Road.
The redesigns are planned to address a potential development-driven increase in motor traffic on Rushmore from Catron Boulevard to Cathedral Drive.