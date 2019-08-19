{{featured_button_text}}
construction logo.JPG
Journal file

The state transportation department will unveil preliminary plans for the redesign of the Mount Rushmore Road-Catron Boulevard intersection at a meeting Tuesday in Rapid City.

Representatives from the state Department of Transportation will present and discuss two different options for the redesign during the meeting of the Mount Rushmore Road Group. Business owners, residents and property owners are encouraged to attend, according to a release from the group.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. at Black Hills Bagels at 913 Mount Rushmore Road.

The redesigns are planned to address a potential development-driven increase in motor traffic on Rushmore from Catron Boulevard to Cathedral Drive.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags