Despite proponent push, community reaction to transitional housing center still mixed

Community concerns were heard on Tuesday night as residents in the area of a proposed youth transitional housing center in North Rapid City met with the project’s advocates.

Joe Barb founded the nonprofit Family Connections Center in 2020, and has since been working with the local Youth Action Board to address needs of at-risk and homeless young adults in the area.

The YAB was successful in bringing nearly $3 million in federal funding to South Dakota, around a third of which goes towards the establishment of a drop-in center and transitional housing. With a majority of those serving on the board having experienced homelessness, Barb credits their honesty and expertise with securing the grant.

Several of those young adults spoke at Tuesday’s meeting. Eighteen-year-old Haven explained to the residents that he worked and went to high school at the same time to try and keep his family in their house, but was unsuccessful. When they were forced to leave, he ended up having to sleep on the floor. Haven went to work until 3 a.m. and left for school at 6 a.m. — sometimes not even going home in between, instead choosing to sleep outside The Monument to avoid being late.

“Most of us teens on them streets, we don’t have no place to go,” he said. “It’s hard to find someone who will talk to you.”

The residents around 706 Monroe St. and 722 Pine St. listened to the testimonials, and agreed that resources for homeless or at-risk youth are needed. The transitional housing facility would be at the Pine Street location and the drop-in center would be on Monroe Street.

Residents collectively expressed their fear about the project’s location, and how the proposal’s wording made it seem like they didn’t have a say. The Circle’s website reads “coming in fall 2022,” and residents say they received letters about the center only two weeks ago.

“I don’t want this pushed on me,” one resident said. “You’re pushing this on us.”

Barb took the blame for the late notification and the word choice on the website. He said because they’ve received the funding, The Circle will provide services whether they’re located in that building or not.

Neighbors echoed each other's concerns about the potential increase in criminal activity as a result of the drop-in center. They talked about how they currently deal with transient people coming from East North Street, and cited graffiti, broken bottles and needles found on their properties as a result of the criminal element in the area.

According to Krystal Rencountre with Journey On, there are trained volunteers from the Wambli Ska Society that would help police in patrolling the area. Journey On has partnered with the Rapid City Police Department for months, helping respond to calls regarding homeless and at-risk members of the community and connecting them with resources and support going forward.

Rencountre said their organization would be involved in not only transporting youth to and from the facility, but in assisting those in need in the area as well.

“This is where we break the cycle,” Rencountre said.

Jamie Kirsh with the RCPD said they’re excited about the project and working together to create more diverse opportunities.

Another unnamed resident expressed her fear that abusive adults would follow youth brought to the area, calling it a trigger for her as a survivor of domestic violence. Barb responded that because of the sensitive nature of domestic situations, those fleeing them would be referred to Working Against Violence, Inc. (WAVI), an organization more equipped to help.

A major fear expressed was that the youth themselves would perpetrate the criminal activity. Barb said the young adults they would help are actively seeking support. The facility, he said, is designed to be a source of prevention in the community.

The Circle’s website indicates the facility has zero-tolerance for drug and alcohol use.

“They’re coming from bad situations, they’re not bad kids,” said Shirley Conrad with Lutheran Social Services.

Conrad and other supporters said because these kids have nowhere else to go, they would be the first to protect their safe space. Between on-site staff and partnering organizations, Barb said more trusted adults would be in the neighborhood, increasing visibility and protection.

The size of the church building on Monroe Street concerned one neighbor, who is worried that the drop-in center — which isn’t designed for overnight lodging — will effectively turn into a mission.

“You don’t need a building this big,” he said.

Multiple residents asked why this location was chosen instead of something like the old Albertson’s building on Omaha Street. Barb explained that between zoning laws and the requirements on their federal funding, that particular building wouldn’t work.

He said they’ve been looking for a suitable location for two years, something central enough to be accessible by those young adults who would utilize it.

Others questioned why such a facility was necessary in the first place. Anita Deranleau, the homeless coordinator for the Rapid City Area School District, said more than 570 students in the district have been identified as homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless.

“In Rapid City, there isn’t a safe place for our kids to go,” she said. “Sometimes kids don’t have a place to go to be safe at night. That’s the reality of our situation.”

The project’s proponents insisted that providing these preventative resources to Rapid City’s young people will help deter futures in homelessness, addiction and criminal activity.

“Without something new, these youth will end up like the homeless that you see now,” Haven said.

Two residents told the Journal after the meeting that they felt like most of their concerns and questions were addressed, but that they had a lot to consider before making a decision either way. Barb said it was a good meeting.

“I felt like it was very positive,” he said. “I felt like people were open to listening.”

Rapid City Council member Lance Lehmann, who represents the ward where the project would be located, said he didn’t support it at first, but after a candid, private discussion with Barb, his mind was changed.

The proposed project will be taken up during the Planning Commission’s next meeting on Dec. 8.