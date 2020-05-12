Despite uncertainty, civic center plans for future shows, director says

The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center is planning to reopen.
No one is sure when that will happen or what it will look like when they do. But they are planning now.
"I don't know when someone is going to say out loud that we are going to reopen," Executive Director Craig Baltzer said Tuesday at the Civic Center Advisory Board meeting. "My theory is that if we don't plan for the day we are going to reopen, we aren't going to reopen that day."
Baltzer said he had been in more meetings in the past month than in his entire career trying to figure out how and when the facility can safely reopen.
He said with social distancing guidelines in effect, many shows and events that would take place in the civic center can't make money.
"We can't have people walking past each other in the rows and we would have to have two open rows between those where people were sitting," he said. "Our seating would be so limited. In the ice arena, seating would be cut by 70 percent to meet current guidelines."
There are still events scheduled for July and Baltzer and his staff are working to secure new dates for the fall.
"We aren't forcing anyone to cancel in July yet," he said. "The summer is normally slow for us since many events move to outside venues. The fall is when we really get rolling again."
Baltzer said no one has worked through this kind of situation before, but if they aren't actively booking events now, they won't be able to pull them off in the fall.
"If we aren't booking and trying to have events, we won't," he said.
Baltzer said they will continue to plan for the future and be ready for a time when social distancing is no longer a necessity.
He said the coronavirus outbreak has also had an impact on construction of the new arena. He said there have been a few minor supply chain issues, but the main issues were having about 15 percent of the workers absent each day.
"It hasn't affected our timeline yet," Baltzer told the board. "We worry about it a lot because often you have to finish Step A before you can do Step B. But so far, we are still on time."
