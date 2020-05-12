Despite uncertainty, civic center plans for future shows, director says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center is planning to reopen.

No one is sure when that will happen or what it will look like when they do. But they are planning now.

"I don't know when someone is going to say out loud that we are going to reopen," Executive Director Craig Baltzer said Tuesday at the Civic Center Advisory Board meeting. "My theory is that if we don't plan for the day we are going to reopen, we aren't going to reopen that day."

Baltzer said he had been in more meetings in the past month than in his entire career trying to figure out how and when the facility can safely reopen.

He said with social distancing guidelines in effect, many shows and events that would take place in the civic center can't make money.

"We can't have people walking past each other in the rows and we would have to have two open rows between those where people were sitting," he said. "Our seating would be so limited. In the ice arena, seating would be cut by 70 percent to meet current guidelines."

There are still events scheduled for July and Baltzer and his staff are working to secure new dates for the fall.