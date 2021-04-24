Destination Rapid City proposes Giving Meters to stop panhandling

Residents and tourists may be able to donate money to organizations through Giving Meters starting in June.

Main Street Square executive director Domico Rodriguez presented the Giving Meters program to the Rapid City Council at Monday night's meeting.

A Giving Meter looks like a typical parking meter but collects money for organizations that help the homeless and less fortunate. A Destination Rapid City subcommittee will select the organizations that receive funds.

“The whole premise is to educate people to give to the meters rather than give to the panhandlers themselves,” he said. “Those of us that are in Rapid City know that oftentimes those funds that are given to the panhandler don’t actually go to what they need.”

Two red Giving Meters were installed in 2016 on the northwest and northeast corners of Sixth and Main streets. The money collected went to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

Rodriguez said Destination Rapid City was given 10 meters to place around downtown, although exact locations for all 10 haven't been selected. He said they’ll be painted green, which is the color of homeless awareness.