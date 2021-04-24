 Skip to main content
Destination Rapid City proposes Giving Meters to stop panhandling

A Giving Meter at the corner of Main and 6th streets in 2016.

Residents and tourists may be able to donate money to organizations through Giving Meters starting in June.

Main Street Square executive director Domico Rodriguez presented the Giving Meters program to the Rapid City Council at Monday night's meeting.

A Giving Meter looks like a typical parking meter but collects money for organizations that help the homeless and less fortunate. A Destination Rapid City subcommittee will select the organizations that receive funds.

“The whole premise is to educate people to give to the meters rather than give to the panhandlers themselves,” he said. “Those of us that are in Rapid City know that oftentimes those funds that are given to the panhandler don’t actually go to what they need.”

The Rapid City Council met April 19 for its Monday night meeting. The council heard presentations from Main Street Square, 211 Helpline Center, Pennington County Health and Human Services and arts organizations.

Two red Giving Meters were installed in 2016 on the northwest and northeast corners of Sixth and Main streets. The money collected went to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

Rodriguez said Destination Rapid City was given 10 meters to place around downtown, although exact locations for all 10 haven't been selected. He said they’ll be painted green, which is the color of homeless awareness.

He said Tuesday that Main Street Square hopes to work with local artists to paint the meters in a similar vein as the electrical boxes downtown.

At the end of the year, organizations will receive donated funds. Passersby can donate via coins and credit cards. Rogriguez said there will also be QR codes to see which organizations they’ll be giving to.

Rodriguez said they're also working with downtown businesses on resource education so they can direct panhandlers to organizations who offer the resources.

He asked the city to allow the meters to be placed in high-traffic areas and for funding to install poles and meters. He said it would cost about $1,000.

Rodriguez said the goal is to have the meters in place by June 1.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

