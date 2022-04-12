Detention ponds, street patching on city council agenda

Rapid City could absorb two drainage properties in east Rapid City near Rapid Valley, if the council approves a record deeds transfer Monday.

Sodak Development Company requested the city take ownership of two regional detention ponds constructed during the development portion of the Homestead Subdivision east of East Middle School and Valley View Elementary School. The city’s Public Works Committee approved the transfer during its Tuesday meeting. The item will appear on the city council’s Monday night agenda.

Detention ponds detain water to prevent downstream flooding. There are 200 regional detention ponds within the city limits, some of which are on private property within drainage easements and some are on city-owned property. Project engineer Brandon Quiett said the city has rights to perform work within most drainage easements.

Roger Hall, interim city engineer and construction manager for infrastructure and public works projects, said these transfers are not super frequent and believes it could happen more often as the city continues to grow and develop.

“It’s probably time for it to happen now as this basin continues to get developed and we move more people out there, more and more houses,” Hall said. “It becomes more critical to protect our citizens and protect our infrastructure.”

The two regional detention ponds are between Zebach Street and Haakon Street, just north and south of Homestead Street.

The committee also approved bid authorization for 2022 street patching with an estimated cost of $170,000. The project includes spot repair of curb and gutter, full depth patching, asphalt surface mill and patching and ADA ramp installation within the Copperdale Drive and Parkview Drive neighborhoods.

Hall said the project would be bid in early May. He said the city tries to have these projects done by late-June and mid-July and follow up with chip sealing, which can extend the life of a road about 10 to 20 years.

“We try to get as much as we can every year, of course we do have a limited budget,” he said. “We fix what we can as cost-effectively as we can.”

Hall said the city has at least two engineers that go out every spring and drive every road in town to do a pavement assessment. He said the city has standards and criteria that help determine which roads are in the most need or would be most appropriate for each project.

He said this year that a company will drive every road in town and analyze the road using technology to produce a pavement condition index. The index will classify streets and rate it on a scale from zero to 100.

Hall said the department did account for inflationary value and price increases of gas and materials.

