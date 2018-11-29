Rapid City’s most prominent developer is suing the city for its refusal to decommission and relocate a water main he says is beneath his property illegally and has leaked millions of gallons of water since at least 2012, creating unnatural wetlands and delaying development of his land.
Hani Shafai of Dream Design International and his legal counsel, Costello Porter LLP, filed the suit on Nov. 20 in the Seventh Judicial Court in Pennington County.
In the complaint, Shafai claims that a city-owned water line sits in an unknown location beneath his property within the Johnson Ranch Subdivision, an approximately 40-acre development southwest of the intersection of East Saint Patrick Street and S.D. Highway 44.
The location is unknown, the complaint says, because neither a permit to occupy the right of way or an easement was ever obtained by the city or Rapid Valley Sanitary District, which originally installed the line in the 1970s before the city took over ownership.
The line's existence was discovered by Shafai in November 2016 when after purchasing the property he noticed water sprouting up from the ground and meandering through the property. On Dec. 1, 2016, city staffers Chip Dietrich and Tim Behling visited the property and determined the water was from a city water line break. The leak, the complaint says, was releasing 500 to 600 gallons of water per minute into the area. When the line was shut off on Dec. 2, the water ceased flowing from the ground.
In a Journal interview from his Kansas City Street office Thursday morning, Shafai said the city has since argued that the leak was much less than 500 to 600 gallons per minute (gpm). Still, he said, that reducing that to 300gpm would still represents about $650,000 of lost water per year since 2012, which is when it's estimated the leak began.
But on Thursday afternoon, City Public Works Director Dale Tech said there was no way to estimate the amount of water that leaked, nor when.
“We don’t know how long it was leaking prior to the discovery of it,” Tech said. “We believe that number [500 to 600gpm] is way over what was actually lost out of the line.”
Comparing records of water production on the day before the water main was shut off to the next day, Tech said the records indicated “it was a very small leak.”
Shafai disagreed, saying that when he compared water production records from December 2015 to December 2016, he found water production decreased around 7 percent after the line was shut off.
The suit also claims the leak created five acres of unnatural wetlands on Shafai's property. The Army Corps of Engineers has since waived federal laws protecting 4.5 acres of the wetlands, opening them to development.
The other half acre, the complaint says, is valued at $152,242, which Shafai is seeking to recoup from the city. He's also seeking an unspecified amount for the impact the water line’s location has had on “10 out of 14 acres of commercially zoned property,” preventing Shafai from developing the lots further, the complaint says.
Shafai said the delay in development cost his business “quite a bit” in loan interest payments and property taxes. Without the water line, he said the lots already would have been sold.
“Would I have been able to sell this if it didn’t have the water line on it?” he said. “I guarantee you, yes.” He could have sold the lots without mentioning the water line, he said, but didn’t because “it’s not ethical.”
The complaint was signed by Shafai’s attorney, Edward Carpenter of Costello and Porter LLP, on April 10, 2017. When asked about the discrepancy between the signed date and filing date — Nov. 20, 2018 — Shafai and City Attorney Joel Landeen confirmed that negotiations had predated the filing but no agreement was reached.
One compromise proposed by Shafai was for the city to permanently shut off the water main and construct a new main along East Saint Patrick Street that would connect into an existing line along S.D. Highway 44. Shafai would then remove the old line during development of the lots. The cost would be split between the two parties, with the city covering 70 percent of the project and Shafai the rest.
“They said no,” Shafai said, bluntly, of the city’s response.
Landeen confirmed the city did not bite at the offer.
“It does make sense to move the water line, but the water line isn’t at the end of its useful life,” Landeen said. “It is at the back end of its useful life, but it isn’t ready to be rebuilt yet. If we were to do this, we would have to take money away from other projects and divert it to this project. This line does not need to be replaced right now. The leak has been fixed. There are no other leaks that anyone is aware of.”
The water line is a cement-based pipe, called AC pipe, that has an estimated lifespan of about 70 years. It’s believed the pipe is about 50 years old.
“We’re willing to find some money to pay for it,” Landeen said. “We just don’t think it should be the majority of it. The irony is over a couple percentage points, we’re going to spend probably more than that fairly quickly on litigation.”
Shafai noted that in his research, he found no valves or fire hydrants along the water line, which is a violation of city standards.
“We know it’s near the end of its usable life,” he said. “We know that it does not meet current standards. We know its location is unknown. We know it has already broken. We know all of these facts.”
Looking ahead, Landeen said the city would talk with its insurer and would then likely hire legal counsel and draft a response. The Rapid City Council also could step in and direct city staff to attempt to find another solution. For now, though, the city is preparing to defend itself.
“Rather than file a lawsuit, he [Shafai] could have gone to the council and requested that they resolve it,” Landeen said. “We had some more negotiation to do. His response to that was to file a lawsuit.”
Shafai said the year and a half of negotiations showed he didn’t want it to come to this.
“I really did not and I still don’t want to but you know, sometimes you’re left with no options,” he said. “We tried to meet with the city leadership and discuss this and it did not work out."
In June 2017, the city reached a unrelated settlement agreement with Shafai and developer Pat Hall for the failed President's Plaza development. The city agreed to pay the Shafai-Hall operated company $363,040 for out-of-pocket expenses incurred during the initial planning of the development. Meddling and interference by former Mayor Sam Kooiker were cited as a cause for the project's failure in the lawsuit.