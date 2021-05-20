Developers get creative with increasing materials prices

With lumber and residential construction materials prices on the rise, developers are getting creative in their designs and work.
“It’s not slowing us down, it’s definitely something we’ve been encountering and working through,” said Kyle Treloar, Dream Design International vice president.
Treloar said the company is seeing an increase in prices with wood sheeting and steel beams. He said they’re going back through their structural engineers on alternate materials and design types to maintain construction timelines and get business done.
“We’re really trying to do our best to adapt to what we have in front of us right now,” he said. “There’s a large demand right now for all things in our industry, whether it be building new streets and infrastructure, new buildings, office spaces, medical spaces, residential homes — there’s an incredible demand.”
Lumber prices have soared since April 2020 hitting more than 300% of its average price, according to the National Association of Home Builders.
The United State Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau reported overall housing production decreased by 9.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.57 million units.
Lumber hit a record high of $1,711 per thousand board feet on May 10, and although it decreased since then, it’s still 37% higher than 2020’s numbers, CNBC reported Wednesday.
Jake Losett, preconstruction manager at Scull Construction Services, said they’ve seen huge spikes in material prices and material shortages over the past year, which has extended lead times and the cost of building.
He said a few projects have been able to stay on schedule while some have been tabled due to owners not being able to afford the premium on pricing.
“There is the concern that although prices have been spiking, here in the future they may flatline, but there’s no telling if it will go back down so people are kind of in the boat of let’s get it done now,” Losett said.
He said the company is in constant communication with clients to discuss pricing.
BestGen procurement manager Rick Rea said instead of buying materials in a package, they source individual materials from different companies to get the best prices for their customers.
BestGen is a company that specializes in modular construction and builds most of its components in a facility and then assembles buildings on site.
Rea said the company is also encountering a smaller workforce, although their mode of construction doesn’t require as many hands as the traditional residential construction site.
Rapid City public works director Dale Tech said the materials used in public works construction is a little different than buildings and residential structures, so those supply chains are a little different.
“Generally speaking, public works materials are a more stable commodity,” he said. “It doesn’t mean there aren’t fluctuations and sometimes difficulties in obtaining (materials).”
The council had a special meeting May 12 to approve a bid award the day after a bid opening due to the construction company only being able to honor their bid price for about 48 hours.
The award was for the Elk Vale Lift Station Gravity Main and Force Main Project, which will require 16-inch diameter pipes.
The council approved the award for $7,080,286.60.
Dave Richardson, senior project manager for the Summit Arena, said they’re monitoring the material prices frequently and address supply chain challenges as they arise.
“Currently, the volatility of material prices is a non-factor in our completion of the arena,” he said in a statement to the Journal.
The arena is about 73% complete. Priscilla Dominguez, director of corporate sales and marketing for The Monument, said they anticipate to have the enclosure finished by the end of May and are making progress on roofing and decking.
