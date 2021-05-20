Developers get creative with increasing materials prices

Lumber hit a record high of $1,711 per thousand board feet on May 10, and although it decreased since then, it’s still 37% higher than 2020’s numbers, CNBC reported Wednesday.

Jake Losett, preconstruction manager at Scull Construction Services, said they’ve seen huge spikes in material prices and material shortages over the past year, which has extended lead times and the cost of building.

He said a few projects have been able to stay on schedule while some have been tabled due to owners not being able to afford the premium on pricing.

“There is the concern that although prices have been spiking, here in the future they may flatline, but there’s no telling if it will go back down so people are kind of in the boat of let’s get it done now,” Losett said.

He said the company is in constant communication with clients to discuss pricing.

BestGen procurement manager Rick Rea said instead of buying materials in a package, they source individual materials from different companies to get the best prices for their customers.