Plans to redevelop a major shopping center in north Rapid City have progressed through the demolition stage.
Developers said Thursday that they're preparing now to renovate the interior and facade of the 170,500-square-foot building formerly known as Northgate Shopping Plaza. The space may be ready for commercial tenants to move into by springtime, they say.
"This has been such a landmark in Rapid City for so long," said Kyle Treloar of Dream Design International, the project's developer.
"To get to kind of see it repurposed and reused," he continued, "and having some new and exciting users come in is a lot of fun."
Dream Design President Hanai Shafai revealed in late 2018 that he had acquired the shopping center for more than $10 million in hopes of redeveloping it. The Kmart there was still in business at the time.
The Sears Holding Corp., the department store's parent company, closed the location at 1111 E. North St. along with dozens of others nationwide in March. Its shuttering leaves a 106,000-square-foot void that Treloar said three businesses have already signed up for, including an upscale health club.
By Thursday and after roughly four weeks of labor, construction workers had stripped bare nearly all of the once venerable retail outlet's insides. The great red and blue Kmart sign on the store's north-facing exterior wall was taken down Wednesday.
The drop ceiling and several non-load bearing walls are also slated to be removed. The shopping center's parking lot will also be repaved.
Standing inside the gutted chain store on Thursday, Treloar said that Dakota Market Square — the shopping center's new name — is planned to meet north Rapid City's need for retail stores and professional offices as well as an additional grocery store. The plaza is located by the Shepherd Hills subdivision, a housing development of Shafai's that calls for the construction of more than 260 single-family homes and nearly as many apartment units.
Treloar said the plaza at the intersection of North Cambell and East North streets stands to benefit from a mix of impending development and existing arterial traffic, some of which is driven by Ellsworth Air Force Base just up Interstate 90.
"We're on one of the busiest intersections in Rapid City right now," he said.
Alterations to the building's facade will extend from the former Kmart all the way down to its westernmost end, where storefronts will continue to be leased to the Family Dollar store, Black Hills Pawn, and Hong Kong Buffet restaurant. Several units in the plaza are still available to lease, although Shafai estimated Thursday that approximately 70 percent of available space has already been claimed.
While many tenants will not be able to move into the plaza until next spring and summer, Shafai said that some plan to move in this fall.