The average child will use 11,000 diapers. The average infant requires a dozen diaper changes per day over three years and toddlers about eight changes per day.

For many families, the cost of diapers can be as much as $100 per month per child, especially impacting low-income families who cannot buy diapers with food stamps or WIC vouchers.

Mayor Salamun is proclaiming next week, Sept. 18-24, as Diaper Need Awareness Week in Rapid City. The Diaper Drive is a project undertaken by Volunteers of America Northern Rockies. City Hall, Fire Station 2 and the Public Safety Building will serve as collection points for diapers and diaper wipes through Monday, Sept. 25.

All sizes of children’s diapers will be accepted, with an emphasis on size five diapers, since young children remain in that size longer than other sizes. Check and cash donations will also be accepted.

Salamun is encouraging citizens to donate generously to the diaper drive during Awareness Week and throughout the year to diaper banks, diaper drives and organizations that distribute diapers to families in need in the community.

“The community deserves credit for responding every year to the annual Diaper Drive,” Salamun said. “The donations of diapers serve a very real need for our low-income families, who are coping with increased costs for most all items. Any relief, especially when it assists our youngest children, is welcomed. I’m encouraging the community to respond as they have in the past.”

VOA’s goal this year is to collect at least 15,000 diapers. More than 17,000 diapers and wipes were collected at City Hall and other collection sites during last year’s community-wide Diaper Drive effort.

The following locations will serve as collection points for packaged or boxed children’s diapers and diaper wipes during Awareness Week beginning Monday, Sept. 18 and continuing through Monday, Sept. 25:

City Hall, 300 Sixth Street: For a seventh consecutive year, the front lobby of City Hall will serve as a collection point

Fire Station 2: 1205 N. Maple Avenue

Public Safety Building: front lobby at 300 Kansas City Street

Mommy’s Closet: facility at 111 New York Street serves as an anytime collection location for diapers

Monetary donations will also be accepted during the Diaper Drive. Checks can be mailed or dropped off to Mommy’s Closet at 111 New York Street, Rapid City, SD 57701 or donations can be made online. Thrivent Financial is offering a 1 to 2 match and covering the processing fees for those who give using thrivent.cotribute.co/events/799223/detail through Oct. 1.

Diaper need is defined as the condition of not having a sufficient supply of clean diapers to ensure infants and toddlers are clean, healthy and dry, and can adversely affect the health and welfare of infants, toddlers and their families.

Rapid City's Mommy's Closet is one of two diaper banks in South Dakota, recognizing the importance of diapers in helping provide economic stability for families and distribute diapers to disadvantaged families.

For more information about Mommy’s Closet, contact 605-341-8336 or visit voanr.org/mommy-closet.