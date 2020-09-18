Diedrich announces candidacy for District 34 Senate seat

State Rep. Mike Diedrich has announced his candidacy for state Senate in District 34.
Mike Diedrich is a House Majority Whip and serves on the State Affairs Committee, Judiciary Committee, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, and the Legislative Procedure Committee. He also is a member of the Legislative Mental Health Services Delivery Task Force.
“As lifelong residents of Rapid City, my wife Connie and I chose to work and raise our family here. I continue to work hard to ensure that future generations have the quality of life, opportunities, and traditional family values that make South Dakota strong,” Diedrich said in a press release. “I will continue to fight for effective and efficient government, the Second Amendment, the sanctity of life (including elderly and disabled), and a business friendly, job-creating environment. My career experiences in business, health care, and law have prepared me to drive no-nonsense solutions on behalf of all voters, ask the hard questions, and make principled decisions.”
Diedrich said he is an effective advocate for the alignment of technical and academic institution programs with our growth industries and the development of programs that provide students with the skills necessary to choose productive careers ranging from skilled labor to professional. Diedrich successfully advocated the passage of pro-business, health care, education, domestic violence victim rights, and public safety legislation.
While discussing his vision for South Dakota, Diedrich said: “Sound stewardship of our state’s resources and forward thinking are the foundation of my vision of South Dakota’s future. My lifetime of community service, prior service as State Senator and Representative, and strong family values prepare me to provide thoughtful leadership in Pierre.”
Diedrich stated that he “will continue to lead and collaborate to bring civility and solutions to the Legislature. South Dakota is a wonderful place to live, and I look forward to serving our community and state in the Senate as we continue to work to keep South Dakota strong.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.