Diedrich announces candidacy for District 34 Senate seat

State Rep. Mike Diedrich has announced his candidacy for state Senate in District 34.

Mike Diedrich is a House Majority Whip and serves on the State Affairs Committee, Judiciary Committee, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, and the Legislative Procedure Committee. He also is a member of the Legislative Mental Health Services Delivery Task Force.

“As lifelong residents of Rapid City, my wife Connie and I chose to work and raise our family here. I continue to work hard to ensure that future generations have the quality of life, opportunities, and traditional family values that make South Dakota strong,” Diedrich said in a press release. “I will continue to fight for effective and efficient government, the Second Amendment, the sanctity of life (including elderly and disabled), and a business friendly, job-creating environment. My career experiences in business, health care, and law have prepared me to drive no-nonsense solutions on behalf of all voters, ask the hard questions, and make principled decisions.”