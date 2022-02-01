Dinosaur Park's $3.5 million upgrade plan moves to City Council

Improvement plans for Rapid City's historic Dinosaur Park to make the landmark more accessible will move to the full City Council after the Public Works Committee voted Tuesday to recommend city staff authorization to advertise construction bids.

The council will consider the recommendation on Monday.

Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Biegler said the $3.5 million project will upgrade Dinosaur Park along Skyline Drive with accessible pedestrian routes, bring safety features up to standards, and provide new and upgraded visitor amenities including site interpretation.

"That's a project that will provide universal access from the roadway at Skyline Drive all the way up to the top of the hill," Biegler said. "This is a project that we've been planning for quite some time now and we are raring to go to get this done."

In May 2020, the City Council authorized Tallgrass Landscape Architecture, LLC to design the upgrades. Dinosaur Park improvements were presented to the City’s Vision Fund Citizens Committee in 2018 and were among the items approved in the 2019 Vision Fund allocations by the City Council.

The project will be funded with $1.6 million from the Vision Fund and the remainder from the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department’s Capital Improvements Project Fund and government facilities fund.

“We are excited to get this project moving to the next important phase,” said Melissa Petersen, city Parks and Recreation landscape designer. “Dinosaur Park is one of the most visible images of Rapid City, a very popular place to visit for residents and visitors alike. It has needed accessibility upgrades and other improvements for many years.”

Dedicated in 1936, Dinosaur Park was constructed by city crews and the Works Progress Administration. The dinosaur sculptures were listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1990.

Over the years, maintenance and renovations have been made to parking, some pedestrian access, pavement and to the dinosaurs. However, the park is severely limited by terrain and some of the stonework completed by the WPA.

Beigler said much of the stonework will be preserved in the design of the park, but the staircases will be redone to be less of a hazard. Other pieces of the stonework will be used again and moved to other areas of the park. A new spiral pathway will be constructed with gentle grade adjustments all the way to the top to allow for those with mobility issues and kids in strollers to be able to visit the dinosaur structures.

The current park has the staircase and walkways emptying right onto Skyline Drive, causing safety hazards. Beigler said new terrace gathering areas will be built at the bottom of the hill to allow people to gather more safely and out of the roadway on Skyline Drive.

The work is expected to be completed by Memorial Day in 2023, Beigler said.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

