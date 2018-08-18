LEAD | While raising his young son in Montana, legendary country music star Charley Pride taught him many things: work hard, be humble and don’t expect a pat on the back every time you hit it out of the park.
Dion Pride, who will perform tonight in the finale of the Black Hills Opry series at the Historic Homestake Opera House, says those tough lessons have carried him through life ever since he first performed at age 14 with his father.
“When I started performing with my father, it was baptism by fire,” Pride said this week from his Texas home. “We had no days off and it was incredibly taxing with two shows a day. I told myself when I started, I am going to find out if I am made for this. But I love the whole aspect of performing, the touring, the grueling schedule, and the music.”
Born in Helena, Mont., and raised in Great Falls, Pride doesn’t remember a time when music didn’t fill his household. By age 14, he was skilled at playing guitar, piano, drums and bass, and his father, who scored 29 Billboard No. 1’s in a career that’s not yet over, mentored him in the mechanics of vocalization.
“Most people don’t recognize my dad for the technician he is vocally,” Pride said. “He taught me to be a proper vocalist.”
Those hard-earned skills have taken the younger Pride around the world, including a recent tour of Ireland and England, and two USO tours where he performed for active military throughout the Caribbean and Central America.
“Those USO tours with my father changed my life,” he said. “It was my first time traveling around the world, but I was already a staunch supporter of the military. Hanging with the troops and getting to know their mentality was a wonderful experience. I have so much respect for these men and women. They put their lives on the line and we owe them our freedom.”
The married father of one grown son, Pride said he and his father keep touring, even though he really doesn’t even know his dad’s age.
“Early in his career, he switched birth certificates with his brother because the record label wanted him to be younger,” Pride said with a laugh. “So, I’m not sure. He’s either 79 or 83, one of the two. Frankly, I’ve always thought we should put the number aside and look at how he’s still producing.”
Ask the son of the legendary country crooner how old he himself is, and he quickly avoids the question with a quip.
“For a head of lettuce, I’m ancient,” he responded. “For a mountain, I have just begun. But for a man, I’m just right.”
Kim Bachman of Aces & Eights, founders, performers and hosts of the Black Hills Opry, said Dion Pride will provide an appropriate close for the successful classic country music series at the Homestake Opera House.
“Dion is perfect for the finale,” Bachman said. “His father is a country legend and Dion was raised in the atmosphere of classic country music. He recognizes the heart and soul of how country music affects those who love the traditional sound. He’ll bring energy and history to our Black Hills Opry stage because Dion is the epitome of the genre.”
Even though he’s never performed in the Black Hills, Pride said traveling to South Dakota for Saturday night’s performance will be a lot like coming home.
“Even though Montana was my childhood home, the Black Hills is in my neck of the woods,” he said. “It’s God’s country, a beautiful place with all kinds of history. I feel so blessed and honored to be able to bring folks there some joy and celebrate my father’s music.”
And, as he’s done since he was a teenager, Pride will be remembering his loving father and the lessons he imparted as he sings Charley Pride classics at one of the most historic concert venues in the West.
“I knew at an early age that this was what I wanted to do,” Pride said. “But, in one of my first performances, I came off stage and asked my dad how I did. He said, `If you’ve got to ask, there was probably something that wasn’t quite right.’ I thought about it and realized he was correct. To me, that was a way better lesson than being coddled. It taught me self-confidence.”
And that confidence will carry Pride through the night and a host of performances he has already scheduled right through 2019.
“Singing and songwriting are the most gratifying things for me in my whole life because of the fulfillment and the expression of your soul,” he said. “It’s just air and instruments, but you create it with your heart. I have always been so proud of what my father accomplished. There’s only one Charley Pride and I feel like I’m an extension of him. He taught me vocals and he lent me his spirit.”