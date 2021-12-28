Director looks to expand activities at Minneluzahan Senior Citizens Center

When April Malik began her work as director of the Minneluzahan Senior Citizens Center more than three years ago, she’d already been working inside the center. She was renting the kitchen for her cooking business Thai-To-Go.

The opening of the director’s position in the spring of 2018 created a unique fit, both for her and for the center.

“I had a good business with lots of connections to Rapid City,” she said, noting that she was in a position to bring her resources to the center. She still owns Thai-To-Go but now runs it out of a different kitchen.

Malik described some of the ways she felt herself drawn to the center.

“I really like the non-political non-religious aspect of public entities like this,” she said of the Minneluzahan Senior Citizens Center, a non-profit organization. “It’s such a neutral place where lots of fun things could happen. That’s what really interested me.”

Other factors connect her to the work, as well. Having grown up in Thailand, she’s developed a cultural sensitivity that helps her, as she explained it, appreciate the deep roots many people have established in South Dakota. Those roots are understood especially well, in some ways, by seniors in the community.

Malik also sees a connection between that cultural appreciation and various kinds of food, a subject she knows well. She’s hoping to begin a program in the coming months that would link meals to the stories that lie behind them, unveiling particular chapters in seniors’ lives.

Malik is working at a time when senior centers such as this one have seen their participant numbers diminish with the descent of the pandemic. She said the center currently has about 100 to 200 members, with a number of activities open to the public beyond the membership.

“Being afraid of COVID is probably the biggest message we hear frequently,” she said. “That makes them stay home.”

Safety precautions are in place, Malik said. Masks are required when people come into the center, she explained, but once seated people may remove them if they’re comfortable doing so.

“Once folks are seated in their activity, if they know each other and, say, they know they’re vaccinated, they can take their masks off,” she said.

She mentioned sanitizing measures, as well.

As Malik looks forward to the next several months at the center, she’s envisioning some new plans to reach more people in the community. She noted that the center’s “$60,000 request to the 2022 Rapid City Vision Fund was not recommended to be funded by the committee” earlier this month. She said a letter from the Vision Fund Citizen Committee chairman explained that there was an abundance of strong requests – more than could be filled.

The funds, she said, would have been used for safety concerns such as uneven sidewalks, along with building repairs and upgrades.

“Our organization realizes even more now that we have to reinvent what we’re going to do,” she said.

Malik said she hoped that by February or March the center would begin to expand its hours. Right now it’s open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. five days a week. The added hours, she said, would include some evenings and some weekends.

She said members are also considering a “story connection kitchen” activity that allows a senior center member to describe an important meal or recipe – and the story behind it – for people at the center to prepare and offer to the public.

“Their story would be told,” she said.

She described, too, the possibility of multi-generational activities such as open-mic storytelling, karaoke and square dancing.

“Maybe grandma can come with grandchildren, and they can do things together,” she said.

She said the board of directors was still planning to do a brainstorming session of other possibilities. Suggestions from the public, she added, are also welcome.

“It’s a work in progress,” she said of the plans.

Malik has already injected her expertise with food into the center’s activities. She started a program called Happy Paks in April 2020, in which seniors can order a meal for two people to be prepared by the center that they pick up on Friday. Malik was doing the preparation herself before hiring Sarah Seamons, who now works as the Happy Paks coordinator, last February.

“That’s a form of connection with the senior community during COVID,” she said. “They get a meal prepared by their senior center.”

The program has been funded by a Community Development Block Grant, along with contributions from the Black Hills Area Community Foundation and the United Way of the Black Hills. She said participants’ donations also help to fund the program.

Malik noted other connections between the center and the larger community, as well. She mentioned that the National Indian Council on Aging, Inc., uses the center periodically as a meeting place to help people 55 and older to find work in the community.

Several people at the center described, on a recent morning, their participation in a cluster of activities at the center. Addie Kalmback has been coming to the center for 32 years.

“This is a very important place in Rapid City for the seniors,” she said.

Kalmback noted that COVID-19 has reduced participation at the center – something she hopes will change sometime in the future.

Richard Moose serves on the board of directors and leads a Tuesday activity called The Farmer’s Table, where people share food and sit down and talk with each other.

“They’re looking for somebody to talk to,” he said. “That’s pretty much the whole purpose.”

Moose described conversation as something many people feel hungry to reclaim.

“Conversation is becoming a lost art,” he said. “People nowadays sit and talk on their cell phones, and they text … Places like this can help promote the spoken word so it doesn’t disappear.”

Moose said the Minneluzahan Senior Citizens Center and the Canyon Lake Activity Center – which also serves seniors – both play important roles in the community. He said seniors can come to such places and enjoy older ways of doing things while also learning some of the new ones.

And they can converse.

Golda Galyen, who comes to the Minneluzahan Senior Citizens Center and volunteers at the thrift store, said she especially likes the Texas Hold'em games.

“There are a lot of people there and we all play together and share stories,” she said.

Helping people to come together and share their stories, Malik said, lies at the heart of the center’s work.

“That,” she said, “is why this place exists.”

People seeking information about the center can call 605-394-1887.

