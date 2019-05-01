The executive director of the Children's Home Society will retire at the end of the year, the nonprofit said in a news release.
Bill Colson has been with CHS since 1993, first as a board member with the CHS and Children's Home Foundation, next as a development officer with CHF, then as the chief operating officer of CHS until becoming executive director in 2009, the release says.
"It has been the highlight of my professional life to have served as a member of this incredible team at Children’s Home Society," Colson was quoted as saying. "The passion and dedication of our staff, board members, volunteers and donors is unparalleled."
Colson helped expand CHS's foster care and adoption programs and developed programs to prevent child abuse and domestic violence, the release says.
You have free articles remaining.
Founded in 1893, CHS is South Dakota's oldest social services nonprofit, the release says. It provides foster care and adoption services, emergency shelter, prevention programs, forensic interviews, special education and residential treatment.
One of its residential programs is the Black Hills Children's Home, whose staff and leadership was criticized by the public and in reports from two regulatory agencies that said staff should have immediately called 911 after 9-year-old Serenity Dennard ran away Feb. 3. After Dennard, who has not yet been found, ran away from the Children's Home around 10:45 a.m. staff searched for her before calling law enforcement at 12:26 p.m.
The search for the new executive director will be led by a search firm and search committee made up of CHS board members, the release says.