Disability Awareness and Committee strives to make community better for all

Rapid City's Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee has a 47-year history of working with city officials to help make Rapid City a better community for all.

Established in 1975 as the Mayor's Committee for Employment of the Handicapped, the committee has evolved into a 11-person advocacy group for people with disabilities and as an advisory board for the mayor and City Council.

Five members of the committee visited with the Journal on Thursday during the newspaper's Facebook Live video program, "City Beat." Steve Massopust, the chairman of the Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee, said legislation was passed in 1973 that spurred the formation of the group.

"It was called the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and that laid down new standards for employing people with disabilities," he said. "The next big piece of legislation was the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990. That expanded disability concerns not only for employment, but also to public accommodations, public programs and telecommunications."

The committee expanded its role and began additional advocacy work for the city with goals in mind to "advance, support and promote the equal inclusion, status and well-being of persons with disabilities in all aspects of Rapid City community life," the group's mission statement says.

"What that means to me is our first goal is to see all programs, services and facilities that are open to the public are also accessible and usable by people with disabilities," Massopust said. "Our second goal is to improve awareness of people with disabilities, as far as what they can contribute to the community and just not what their needs are."

Rapid City's unique terrain and older buildings, especially in the downtown area, pose challenges for those who are disabled, committee member Kelsey Stine said.

Stine was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy and has used a wheelchair for most of her life. She established a new organization in 2021 called Accessible Black Hills, which works to promote accessible locations for tourists and local residents with disabilities.

"I've worked downtown for a long time and a bit farther out downtown, I was heading to probably a coffee shop and I get to the end of the sidewalk, and there was no curb-cut, so I had to head a different direction," Stine said. "I think most of these have been fixed since then, but there are still places where you can't get off a sidewalk if you are in a wheelchair."

The city has increased efforts to provide wheelchair-accessible sidewalks and crosswalk curb-cuts throughout Rapid City, especially in the downtown area. However, sidewalk cracks and potholes are two items that still pose hazards, Stine said. Other concerns for those with disabilities include items that many people don't necessarily think about being particularly challenging, especially when it snows.

"Clearing sidewalks, specifically when it all piles up at those curbs, and there's just a little plow area that sometimes aren't wide enough, that's certainly one (challenge)," Stine said.

Parking can also be difficult for those with disabilities. In addition to not having enough accessible parking spots in lots across the city and street-side spaces downtown, some things can be a simple mistake that people may not be aware of.

When the city began changing out parking meters in the downtown area, some of the poles were too high for people who use wheelchairs. Once that was brought to the city's attention, changes were made.

Committee members Patrick Czerny and Sammi Kenzy said the group works with city departments, nonprofit groups and business owners to bring solutions to common issues — like better entrances to buildings, wider aisles and lower display counters in retail establishments, better transportation options and larger projects like the reconfiguration of Dinosaur Park to make locations more accessible.

Committee member Thore Jenshus said one of the most important goals of the group is to provide education on concerns facing those with disabilities. He assisted with producing a public service announcement bringing awareness to handicap parking and challenges with those reserved spots.

"Next to some parking, the handicapped parking spots, there is this striped-off area which is called the access aisle. (The PSA) was about what happens when you crowd that," Jenshus said. "That area is made for someone who needs extra space to get in and out of a vehicle. It could be someone in a walker or wheelchair."

The public service announcement featured Jenshus, who uses a motorized wheelchair, and it shows an example of him not being able to get in his vehicle because someone parked too close within the access aisle. Jenshus said he had fun in the the video, but when it happens in real life, it can be frustrating.

"Most people don't mean to be in the way, or mean to be mean to you. It's an ignorance thing," Jenshus said. "We just want to provide education and awareness."

Czerny said the committee brings some fun, inclusive activities to raise awareness to people of all abilities. Annually on July 26, the group organizes the ADA Picnic at Main Street Square, filled with activities and vendors who provide information about disability services. The group also gives awards to businesses and individuals who have gone above and beyond in working with people with disabilities.

This year, the Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee, with assistance from Dakota Charitable Foundation, will hold their inaugural "All-Ability Ice Skating Day" from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 29 at Main Street Square. Kenzy said the event is free for all and some special volunteers will be there to assist people on the ice.

"The Rapid City Rush have volunteered to help participants on and off the ice that day," Kenzy said.

Black Hills Works will provide adaptive equipment for people to use while ice skating and Main Street Square will provide free hot chocolate. For those who have disability placards for their vehicles or disability license plates, the city will provide free parking in the vicinity of Main Street Square from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Massopust said additional information and resources are available on the city's website, and through the Rapid City Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee's Facebook page.

A video interview with the committee is also available on the Journal's website.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.