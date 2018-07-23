Badlands National Park will host a Discover Badlands event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Ben Reifel Visitor Center.
A variety of booths will highlight activities and research taking place at Badlands National Park, Minuteman Missile National Historic Site and the National Grasslands. From bison to ferrets, fire to erosion, there will be opportunities to learn about the area’s many resources.
“We invite everyone to join us in discovering the Badlands and surrounding areas.” said Park Superintendent Mike Pflaum. “It’s a great opportunity to get the inside scoop and meet some of the great people who manage your public lands in western South Dakota.”
For additional events, visit the park calendar at www.nps.gov/badl or call Badlands National Park at (605) 433-5361.