4 displaced but none hurt in early morning house fire

Four people were displaced, but no one was hurt in an early morning fire today in northern Rapid City.
Rapid City Fire Department officials tweeted at about 5:30 a.m. that they were responding to a fire in the basement of a single-family home in the 100 block of East Denver street. No one was hurt, but the occupants of the home are displaced due to fire damage.
The fire's cause is under investigation.
East Denver Street between Milwaukee and North Maple streets was temporarily closed while officials were at the scene, and fire officials contacted the Rapid City Street Department to sand the street "to address Ice from firefighting operations."
Fire officials tweeted the street was reopened just before 7:15 a.m. this morning, but urged travelers to use caution to due ice and heavy fire vehicle traffic.