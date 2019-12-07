Holiday shoppers bustling through the Rushmore Mall will find a sobering message there about the realities of sexual assault.
Zonta Club of the Black Hills created a display, “What Were You Wearing?”, that incorporates sexual assault survivors’ experiences with clothing similar to what each person was wearing when assaulted.
“‘What were you wearing?’ is a question rape and sexual assault victims are often asked and infers that somehow victims are to blame for their assault,” said Mary Kaiser, chairman of Zonta’s Advocacy Committee. “You wouldn’t think in 2019 it would still be an issue, but it is. So many sexual assaults go unreported and part of it is the victims feel guilty. The assaults are the perpetrator’s fault only.”
The “What Were You Wearing?” display fights back against victim blaming and raises awareness about gender-based violence. The display shows that sexual assault can happen to anyone, anywhere, Kaiser said.
The survivors’ stories are real. Most are culled from a similar display in Montana and from online research, Kaiser said. One story comes from a local Zonta Club member. The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Rapid City donated clothing that Zonta club members used to replicate the survivors’ descriptions of what they were wearing, Kaiser said.
“There’s everything from a teacher’s business wear to a child’s pajamas,” Kaiser said. “We really wanted to … point out that it doesn’t matter what the victim was wearing.
“The response has been overwhelming,” she said. “Victims are so grateful for shining light on this issue. Usually, when sharing what they were wearing and sharing their stories of (assault), they felt like they were blamed. The response has been extremely positive.”
“What Were You Wearing?” is Zonta Club of the Black Hills’ 2019 project to observe 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. The international campaign runs from Nov. 25-Dec. 10. “What Were You Wearing?” opened on Nov. 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The display will remain through Dec. 10, which is Human Rights Day. Rushmore Mall donated the space for the display, Kaiser said.
Some photos of “What Were You Wearing?” are posted on Zonta Club of the Black Hills’ Facebook page and have inspired other sexual assault victims to share their experiences. One woman noted that she was celebrating her 20th birthday, not drinking and wearing her Navy uniform when assaulted.
Although sexual assault can happen to men and boys, most sexual assaults are perpetrated against women, Kaiser said. According to RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), an American is sexually assaulted every 73 seconds.
Statistics from The Compass Center abuse counseling in Sioux Falls indicate one out of six American women is a survivor of an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime. South Dakota experiences 1.5 times the national average rate of per capita forcible rapes. Fifteen percent of sexual assault victims are younger than 18; 69% are younger than 34. Seventy-three percent of sexual assaults were perpetrated by someone the victim knew. Native American women are 2.5 times more likely to experience sexual assault than any other ethnic group in the United States.
The first “What Were You Wearing?” awareness display was developed in 2013. Similar displays have been shown at college campuses, art galleries and other public facilities nationwide, Kaiser said. The initial display was inspired by a poem, “What I Was Wearing” by Dr. Mary Simmerling, about her own experience with sexual assault. The poem ends by pointedly addressing the issue of victim blaming.
“If only it were so simple. If only we could end rape by simply changing clothes. I also remember what he was wearing that night even though it’s true no one has ever asked.”