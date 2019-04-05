A candidate in the June 4 election for the Rapid City school board is suing Assistant Superintendent David Janak for disqualifying her from the race and allegedly violating her rights to due process.
The federal court case filed Friday on behalf of Lafawn Janis, who was running for the school board in Area 3, alleges that she was disqualified for what amounted to a clerical error made on the petition she filed for candidacy. Janak is being targeted in the suit as he has the authority from the district to verify petition information.
A copy of Janis' petition obtained by the Rapid City Journal shows that a line indicating her electoral area had not been filled out, although it was stated as Area 3 elsewhere in the form.
"Janak went far beyond the authority granted him by state law," the lawsuit reads.
School board candidates had until 5 p.m. on March 26 to submit petitions bearing 20 signatures.
An investigation of Janis's petition was prompted by a challenge that a petition signatory of her opponent, Brian Johnson, filed Monday with the district regarding the blank space. Janis filed a challenge against Johnson one day later, claiming that his form was similarly incomplete.
In reviewing Johnson's challenge with the South Dakota Secretary of State's office and school legal counsel, Janak said in a phone call Friday that the incomplete field on Janis's original petition was determined to invalidate the whole document.
Janis's challenge against her opponent, however, was rejected.
"All of the required components are there," Janak said of Johnson's petition. "They may not be in the right order, but they are there.”
Janis is suing to recover her candidacy and seeking injunction against Pennington County Auditor Cindy Mohler so that her name might be added back to the ballot before any are printed. Janak said that his decision cannot be challenged in any arena other than a court.
An attorney representing Janis declined to comment further on the record. Janak also declined to comment further on the suit, stating he hadn't been served notice of it as of early Friday afternoon.
"I am dismayed by the example this potential school board member is setting for our students," a statement from Janis reads. "Our students deserve to see someone who leads with experience and grace, and someone who has their educational opportunities at the forefront."