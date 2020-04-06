Distillery pouring hand sanitizer instead of bourbon

However, shipments have also been donated to local nursing homes, banks and to local government offices to help anyone in need of hand sanitizer, which has been a hard-to-find commodity since the outbreak intensified in mid-March.

“We have this stay-at-home deal and yet people need this, so we’re trying very hard to get it into towns so people can have it near where they live, so they don’t have to travel,” Sandy said.

The distillery is working night and day to keep the hand sanitizer flowing, she said.

Monitoring the process requires taking twice-hourly readings of samples, night and day, she said.

“Honestly, since this has happened, we haven’t had time to eat lunch,” said Sandy Eschenbacher.

“And it’s sad that so many people don’t have it,” she said.

B9Creations technology used in COVID-19 crisis

B9Creations CEO Shon Anderson has the company, which manufactures 3D Printing technology at its plant located off Deadwood Avenue in Rapid City has been helping with the production of medical equipment sorely needed in the fight against COVID-19 (coronavirus).