Distillery pouring hand sanitizer instead of bourbon

KADOKA | Badlands Distillery owners Mark Eschenbacher and Jim Herber were already busy, gearing up for summer demand for their line of bourbon whisky and spirits.
Now they are even busier, having retooled the distillery to produce an even more in-demand product — hand sanitizer — because of the COVID-10 (coronavirus) outbreak.
Sandy Eschenbacher said the distillery began receiving emails on about March 20 about the possibility of making alcohol-based disinfectant to kill the virus.
Other distilleries had already made the transition, she said, helped by a relaxing of regulations by federal agencies, like the Treasury Tax Bureau and the Food & Drug Administration, to ease the switch to producing sanitizer.
“Within a week we were doing cases out the door,” she said.
Sandy Eschenbacher said their sanitizer formula follows World Health Organization guidelines with use of 80 percent denatured alcohol base, with hydrogen peroxide (another disinfectant) and glycerol, a skin emollient or moisturizer, also added.
They first began shipping their hand sanitizer to drug stores, such as Boyd’s Drug Mart in Rapid City, that also sold their liquor.
Sandy said she is working with other stores statewide to sell the product.
However, shipments have also been donated to local nursing homes, banks and to local government offices to help anyone in need of hand sanitizer, which has been a hard-to-find commodity since the outbreak intensified in mid-March.
“We have this stay-at-home deal and yet people need this, so we’re trying very hard to get it into towns so people can have it near where they live, so they don’t have to travel,” Sandy said.
The distillery is working night and day to keep the hand sanitizer flowing, she said.
Monitoring the process requires taking twice-hourly readings of samples, night and day, she said.
“Honestly, since this has happened, we haven’t had time to eat lunch,” said Sandy Eschenbacher.
“And it’s sad that so many people don’t have it,” she said.
B9Creations technology used in COVID-19 crisis
B9Creations CEO Shon Anderson has the company, which manufactures 3D Printing technology at its plant located off Deadwood Avenue in Rapid City has been helping with the production of medical equipment sorely needed in the fight against COVID-19 (coronavirus).
Anderson said the company was part of the original effort more than a week ago with Monument Health and the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology to help produce the shell for a ventilator mask.
Anderson said the shell produced through 3D printing still requires other components, including a mask to seal it against the wearer’s face, along with filtration material.
“There’s some assembly required. It’s not as though a fully functional mask falls out of the printer,” Anderson said.
Anderson also said the 3D printing process must employ biocompatible materials, resins that don’t release toxic gases after printing, or are too porous and may trap germs.
“A number of materials that are commonly used in 3D printing might be fine for printing a part for prototyping or a Yoda head for your son, but they aren’t something you’d want next to your skin 12 hours a day or inhaling the fumes from,” he said.
He said the company is closed to visitors and is working with a number of medical companies to build products to help fight the virus.
As an essential industry, B9 is also helping other companies with non-medical functions, such as shipping products worldwide.
“Obviously we want to help, but we want to do so safely,” Anderson said.
Simpson’s Printing comes up with makeshift face shield
Jonathan Simpson and graphic designer Nik Aberle were thinking about what needed products a print shop might help to produce in the fight against the coronavirus.
After some thought and effort, they came up with a clear disposable face shield using only three items readily found around a print shop: thin clear plastic, waterproof, tearproof paper and double-sided Velcro.
The clear plastic was die-cut in a rounded D-shape large enough to cover the wearer’s face from forehead to below the chin, as a secondary layer of protection, along with a N95 face mask.
Layers of the paper were cut and folded to produce a head strap, secured with the Velcro.
Simpson said he had no plans to mass produce the face shield, but only did the experiment to demonstrate creativity in the time of need.
“It was like, ‘Hey, we have some of these materials. Let’s see what we can come up with,'” he said.
“We’ve had people reach out to us to see if it was something that could help them,” he said. “It’s very simple. People could definitely improve on what we came up with.”
