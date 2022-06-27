District 30 recount begins in Pennington County

A recount of the District 30 Senate race between Julie Frye-Mueller and Timothy Goodwin began Monday morning in Pennington County, where Frye-Mueller gained one additional vote.

Frye-Mueller edged out Goodwin by 46 votes in the June primary, out of a total 5,652 votes. District 30 includes Pennington, Custer and Fall River counties, all of which Goodwin filed recount petitions with.

From the official June primary canvass, Frye-Mueller beat out Goodwin in both Custer and Fall River Counties, receiving 52% of the vote in Custer and 55% in Fall River. The results were close enough for Goodwin to request a recount. Goodwin won in Pennington County during the primary, but lost in Custer and Fall River counties.

The results of the Pennington County recount produced one additional vote for Frye-Mueller in Precinct HR, with the official June primary canvass count at 276, and the recount coming in at 277.

Every other precinct in Pennington County produced the same results as the official canvass. Frye-Mueller received 836 votes from the collective six Pennington County precincts in the recount, with Goodwin receiving 1,059 — the same count he received from the official canvass for the June primary.

The Pennington County recount began in the counting center in the Pennington County Administration Building Monday morning at 9 a.m. and concluded around noon. Members of the public were not allowed into the counting center, but were provided a live video stream of the room to watch from the Board of Commissioners’ conference room.

In addition to the recount board and staff from the auditor’s office, one person per candidate was allowed in the counting center — the candidates themselves, or a representative for the candidate. Both candidates chose to have attorneys present on their behalf inside the room.

Frye-Mueller was at the courthouse Monday morning to view the recount process, as well as state Rep. Tina Mulally, a Pennington County resident and a former intern of Goodwin’s. Goodwin was at the courthouse before the count started, but did not watch from the conference room.

In addition to the two attorneys, inside the recount room were three members of the recount board, appointed by a judge, and four members of the Pennington County Auditor’s staff, including Auditor Cindy Mohler and two staff members running the tabulator machine. Recount board members were referee Suzanne Starr and board members Shelli Goetzinger and Bobbi Drewes.

The recount process included the auditor’s office staff removing the disputed ballots from sealed ballot boxes, a test of the tabulator machine before the ballots were run through and the recount board checking each ballot for the official stamp and proper marking procedure before the ballots were then run through the tabulator by auditor’s office staff.

The 2022 primary was the first election since the legislative boundaries changed following the 2020 census. Both candidates have expressed frustration with the way the district was drawn. The recount will conclude after Custer and Fall River counties complete their recount process. Custer began at 2 p.m. Monday, with Fall River beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

