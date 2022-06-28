District 30 recount complete, Frye-Mueller retains victory

The District 30 state Senate race recount was completed Tuesday, and Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller retained her June Republican primary victory.

State Rep. Tim Goodwin, Frye-Mueller’s challenger, petitioned for a recount in Pennington, Custer and Fall River counties when 46 votes separated him from Frye-Mueller following the primary. The Pennington County recount sent one extra vote Frye-Mueller’s way, while the Custer County results remained the same as the official June primary canvass.

Fall River’s recount, while ultimately leaving the outcome unchanged, did shift the ballot count. The recount uncovered 36 ballots that did not have the official ballot stamp, meaning the ballots could not be counted. The 36 ballots had been mistakenly stamped with a date stamp rather than the official ballot stamp at the polling location on election day.

The ballot deficit removed 24 ballots from Frye-Mueller and 12 from Goodwin, bringing Frye-Mueller’s Fall River total to 826 votes and Goodwin’s to 681 votes. The total between all three counties following the recount was 2,826 votes for Frye-Mueller to Goodwin’s 2,791.

Ultimately, the recount shifted the primary's results by taking 23 votes from Frye-Mueller and 12 from Goodwin. Goodwin had won Pennington County in the primary, with Custer and Fall River going to Frye-Mueller.

The recount process included the auditor’s office staff removing the disputed ballots from sealed ballot boxes, a test of the tabulator machine before the ballots were run through, and the recount board checking each ballot for the official stamp and proper marking procedure before the ballots were then run through the tabulator by auditor’s office staff.

The 2022 Primary was the first election since the legislative boundaries changed following the 2020 census.

Frye-Mueller will retain the District 30 seat, as no Democrats filed for election.

