District 30 voters reelect Ladner, elect Krull

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the November midterm elections and results came in after midnight.

In District 30, voters could choose between three candidates for two seats in the House. The House candidates are incumbent Rep. Trish Ladner, Dennis Krull and Bret Swanson.

A total of 19,155 votes were counted in District 30.

Trish Ladner — 8,306 votes — 43% of votes

Ladner said she expected to face and tackle rising property taxes, keeping the veterans facilities in Hot Springs open, inflation, food sustainability, workforce housing, school integrity, fentanyl and promoting a strong law enforcement.

"I'm thrilled to be reelected. I have more work to do, and I'm happy the people had the trust in me to reelect me," she said. "It's going to be a busy year again. I think we have some really good people elected to the House and I'm excited to work with them. It's going to be great."

Dennis Krull — 7,632 votes — 40% of votes

Krull said he wants to maintain South Dakota values, such as independence, personal freedom and a hands-off government. He also said his first steps will be to find out what's going on, be part of the process and make sure the process is followed while tackling issues like property taxes, electric vehicles, natural resources and more.

"I'm excited about being elected, it's my first election and I am ready to go to Pierre and be a service to District 30 and the state of South Dakota," he said.

Bret Swanson — 3,217 votes — 17% of votes

Incumbent Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller will take the Senate seat for District 30.

City editor Siandhara Bonnet contributed to this report.