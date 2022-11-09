 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

District 30 voters reelect Ladner, elect Krull

  • 0

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the November midterm elections and results came in after midnight.

In District 30, voters could choose between three candidates for two seats in the House. The House candidates are incumbent Rep. Trish Ladner, Dennis Krull and Bret Swanson.

A total of 19,155 votes were counted in District 30.

Trish Ladner — 8,306 votes — 43% of votes

Ladner said she expected to face and tackle rising property taxes, keeping the veterans facilities in Hot Springs open, inflation, food sustainability, workforce housing, school integrity, fentanyl and promoting a strong law enforcement.

"I'm thrilled to be reelected. I have more work to do, and I'm happy the people had the trust in me to reelect me," she said. "It's going to be a busy year again. I think we have some really good people elected to the House and I'm excited to work with them. It's going to be great."

People are also reading…

Dennis Krull — 7,632 votes — 40% of votes

Krull said he wants to maintain South Dakota values, such as independence, personal freedom and a hands-off government. He also said his first steps will be to find out what's going on, be part of the process and make sure the process is followed while tackling issues like property taxes, electric vehicles, natural resources and more. 

"I'm excited about being elected, it's my first election and I am ready to go to Pierre and be a service to District 30 and the state of South Dakota," he said.

Bret Swanson — 3,217 votes — 17% of votes

Incumbent Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller will take the Senate seat for District 30.

City editor Siandhara Bonnet contributed to this report.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 8

Your Two Cents for Nov. 8

I left Colorado and moved back to South Dakota after watching recreational marijuana negatively impact Colorado. Legalizing marijuana to regul…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 4

Your Two Cents for Nov. 4

Separating cannabis sales and alcohol sales seems like a double standard when we allow alcohol to be sold alongside prescription drugs. 

Your Two Cents for Nov. 3

Your Two Cents for Nov. 3

If you want all the problems of California, Colorado, Illinois and New York, vote for Democrats. But I think we South Dakotans are smarter than that.

Your Two Cents for Nov. 5

Your Two Cents for Nov. 5

Why should I vote for someone because they have cute grandchildren or a nice  family — and when did these become criteria for elective public …

Your Two Cents for Nov. 9

Your Two Cents for Nov. 9

Thank heaven the election is over! I wore out the mute button on my remote control because I turned off the TV every time there was a negative…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought in Kenya: Wildlife desappears as temperatures rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News