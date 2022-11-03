District 30 voters to choose from 3 candidates for House

As Election Day approaches, the Journal has interviewed candidates for office in the Rapid City region. The Journal selected races in which there are competitive candidates.

Election Day is Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Additionally, in-person absentee voting is available at county auditor offices.

District 30 is made up of Custer, Fall River and Pennington counties. The current representatives are incumbent Trish Ladner, R-Hot Springs and Tim Goodwin, R-Rapid City. Goodwin termed out of the House and ran for Senate in the June primary, but was not elected. Dennis Krull is running as a Republican while Bret Swanson is running as a Democrat.

House District 30 — Two seats

Dennis Krull

Krull was born and raised in South Dakota. He is a third generation local business owner and has lived in District 30 for 30 years. Krull and his wife Kim have owned a local Hill City grocery store for about the same amount of time.

He said he started thinking about running six years ago when he started following the legislature more. He got more involved when he was elected to the school board in 2013. Krull said from his dealings with the school board, he started following school funding and became further involved with the legislature.

Krull said once he and his wife retired, they got involved with non-profits and mission work. When they got back after traveling, they decided to get more involved in the local community, which led them to run for school board. Krull said he and his wife do everything together, so if he's running, they're both running.

He said Hill City has one of the few schools in the state that did not receive state aid. He said the money from property taxes has been enough to allow the school to operate, and the district has cut their deficit spending down to almost zero deficit.

Krull said it isn't just him. He said the board and administration work well together, and their first thought is to think what's best for the kids.

"Not the district, taxpayers, administration or teachers," he said. "Not anybody except the kids."

Trish Ladner

Ladner, who provided information via email, is a small business owner and entrepreneur. She said she is seeking reelection because she wants to continue representing voters in District 30 in Pierre.

She has previously worked to lower taxes, fought against the expansion of Custer State Park, worked to correct soil classification for ranchers and advocated for 70% of the new housing infrastructure dollars to be earmarked for small towns throughout South Dakota.

“Currently, as a small business owner, I understand the challenges business owners face such as taxes, lack of employees and supply chain issues,” she said, “and I bring that perspective to Pierre.”

Ladner serves on the Executive Board for the House and serves as co-chair for the Budget Committee. She was recently voted as the chair of the Property Tax Summer Study. Ladner also sits on the Ag and Natural Resource Committee and the Commerce and Energy Committee.

Over the next two years, she expects to face and tackle rising property taxes, keeping the veterans facilities in Hot Springs open, inflation, food sustainability, K-12 curriculum and workforce housing.

“In District 30 and across the state, we are in dire need of workforce housing,” Ladner said. “Many business owners I have spoken to have said that when they recruit an employee, oftentimes they are unable to find housing and are forced to decline the position. I am a firm believer that in most cases, private enterprise rises to the needs of a community without government intervention. However, with a lack of a labor force and tradespeople, solving the need for workforce housing is even more pressing.”

Ladner said she would like to develop and continue to grow trade programs like those at Western Dakota Tech.

She said she would also like to address the West River water supply, and said that the project to bring Missouri River Water to Rapid City and the Black Hills area is "crucial if we want to sustain our communities going forward."

Bret Swanson

Swanson, who is currently a teacher at Oglala Lakota College, was born in Colorado, but moved back to Rapid City in 1991. He said his grandfathers moved to the area from Sweden in 1902 and his mother grew up in Lead.

Swanson has taught overseas and was part of the Japanese Exchange Teaching Program, and worked at Knollwood Elementary School and North Middle School.

He said he wrote a number of Letters to the Editor in the Journal, which caught peoples' attention. He said someone in the Democratic Party gave him a call to get involved, and Swanson felt obligated to take action since he "was talking a good game."

Swanson served on the school board for five years and later resigned. He said they had a couple of accomplishments and his time on the board probably led to him running in this year's race.

He said when recreational marijuana was "taken" from the voters despite a positive vote, he felt like it was too far a move from the governor's office. Swanson said recreational cannabis is the catalyst that brought him into the race for no other reason than the voters had already made a decision.

Swanson said if he's elected, he would focus on increasing the state's minimum wage.

"We need to help working families," he said. "The state has to bridge this gap between what a working family can afford and what it costs to pay.