District offers developmental screenings for kindergarten students

The start of the 2020-21 school year is still months away, but parents can soon have their children screened in preparation for kindergarten.

The Rapid City Area School District will offer free developmental screenings at Jefferson School for children ages 3 through 5. Developmental screenings will be offered March 9 and 10. Parents who live in the Rapid City Area School District can make an appointment to have their children screened by calling 394-1813. Appointments should be made two weeks in advance.

Parents of 5-year-olds who will start kindergarten need to call their home school to set up a developmental screening appointment. The district’s website has a link parents can use to find out which school their child will attend: rcas.org/parents/student-registration-enrollment-transfers/

The developmental screenings check a child’s development in language and articulation, concept development, hearing, vision and motor skills.

“If kids aren’t meeting typical benchmarks — maybe they aren’t walking or interacting with other kids the way they should be — and parents have concerns, then (developmental screenings) are a great thing. It’s a free service, and they do a full evaluation,” said Katy Urban, community relations manager for Rapid City Area Schools.

