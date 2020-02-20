District offers developmental screenings for kindergarten students

The start of the 2020-21 school year is still months away, but parents can soon have their children screened in preparation for kindergarten.
The Rapid City Area School District will offer free developmental screenings at Jefferson School for children ages 3 through 5. Developmental screenings will be offered March 9 and 10. Parents who live in the Rapid City Area School District can make an appointment to have their children screened by calling 394-1813. Appointments should be made two weeks in advance.
Parents of 5-year-olds who will start kindergarten need to call their home school to set up a developmental screening appointment. The district’s website has a link parents can use to find out which school their child will attend: rcas.org/parents/student-registration-enrollment-transfers/
The developmental screenings check a child’s development in language and articulation, concept development, hearing, vision and motor skills.
“If kids aren’t meeting typical benchmarks — maybe they aren’t walking or interacting with other kids the way they should be — and parents have concerns, then (developmental screenings) are a great thing. It’s a free service, and they do a full evaluation,” said Katy Urban, community relations manager for Rapid City Area Schools.
You have free articles remaining.
“If they find something concerning, they would set up another evaluation and that is free to families in our district,” Urban said.
Results of the screenings will be shared with parents, who will be provided with ideas to enhance their children’s development.
The Rapid City Area Schools also provides kindergarten readiness screenings for every child who will start kindergarten.
“Kindergarten screenings are not mandatory, but recommended. … If a kid shows up on the first day of school without a screening, we won’t turn (him or her) away,” Urban said.
Kindergarten screenings gauge a child’s readiness to enter kindergarten and determine which skills parents might need to help their child work on before starting school, Urban said. The screenings take about an hour. Parents need to bring the following documentation to the kindergarten screenings: their child’s proof of immunization; an original certified copy of their child’s birth certificate; and their child’s Social Security card.
All children who will start kindergarten must be registered for school, Urban said. For more information, parents can contact the district’s educational services office at 394-4031.