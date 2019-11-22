The India Club of the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology will celebrate the 30th Annual Diwali Night, featuring cultural entertainment, food and a fireworks show.
The event goes from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday in the Surbeck Center Ballroom on the school's campus. It is free and open to the public.
Diwali is one of the largest festivals in India, celebrating the “victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance” across the subcontinent.
Traditionally, the festival is marked with elaborate fairs, food preparations, prayers and gift-giving. The night is lit up with fireworks and houses are decked out with lamps, welcoming wealth and prosperity into the household.
The SD Mines’ India Club begins Diwali celebrations with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by cultural performances. A fireworks display across from Surbeck begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by an authentic Indian dinner. The food is prepared by Indian students enrolled at Mines, aided by the Indian diaspora of Rapid City. Henna hand-painting stations will also be available.
Cultural entertainment this year will include performances by the tiny tots and a fusion dance number put together by the students. A diverse range of participants from Indian, American, German and Nepali backgrounds will be participating.