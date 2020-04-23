DOC gives masks, makes hand sanitizer available to inmates

The Department of Corrections had distributed cloth masks to all inmates and made hand sanitizer available in common areas to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Hand sanitizer is being provided to prisoners “under staff supervision” in the dining halls and recreation areas, DOC spokesman Michael Winder said in an email. Masks are also being made available to all inmates who will be required to wear them in certain areas.
The new mask announcement comes after the DOC shared April 8 that all staff members would be required to wear cloth masks while inside DOC facilities.
Masks for both inmates and staff are produced at Pheasantland Industries by prisoners who are paid 25-50 cents an hour depending on experience.
Inmates at higher-security facilities have been “instructed” to wear the masks when they are outside of their cells, Winder said. Those at minimum-security units have been told to wear them when they are out of their bunks.
Prisoners don’t have to wear the masks while eating or showering, or if they are more than six feet away from others during recreation time. The masks are washed in the prisons' laundry machines.
South Dakota's mask policies go beyond the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control. While the CDC has told people to wear masks in crowded public spaces, it has only said that inmates and staff at correctional facilities need to use masks and other protective gear in certain situations. The CDC has recommended that facilities relax restrictions on alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Multiple prison systems across the country are having inmates produce masks, other protective gear and hand sanitizer during the coronavirus outbreak. Some states — including Nebraska, Arizona, Texas and New York — are requiring or allowing staff to wear masks.
But it appears that few other states besides South Dakota are making masks available to inmates. Prisoners in Michigan, where hundreds of inmates and workers have contracted the virus, are required to wear masks, the Detroit News reported on April 2.
One inmate from the women’s prison in Pierre has recovered after the DOC announced her positive test on March 23. The department then announced April 15 that an inmate at the Jameson Annex at the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls tested positive.
No Correction Health staff have tested positive for the virus as of April 14, a state official told the Journal. Winder has not yet responded to emails asking whether any other kind of workers have tested positive.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.