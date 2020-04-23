DOC gives masks, makes hand sanitizer available to inmates

Prisoners don’t have to wear the masks while eating or showering, or if they are more than six feet away from others during recreation time. The masks are washed in the prisons' laundry machines.

South Dakota's mask policies go beyond the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control. While the CDC has told people to wear masks in crowded public spaces, it has only said that inmates and staff at correctional facilities need to use masks and other protective gear in certain situations. The CDC has recommended that facilities relax restrictions on alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Multiple prison systems across the country are having inmates produce masks, other protective gear and hand sanitizer during the coronavirus outbreak. Some states — including Nebraska, Arizona, Texas and New York — are requiring or allowing staff to wear masks.