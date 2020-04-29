DOC releases coronavirus testing data for prisons

The Department of Corrections has released coronavirus testing data after the Journal reported that the lack of information has worried prisoners, their families and a politician.
The DOC was announcing positive cases but not how many people were being tested, leading to worries that not enough people were being tested and confusion for inmates who saw fellow inmates going into quarantine but not knowing what it meant.
Seventy-two inmates have been tested as of April 27, data shows. Just two — a woman from the prison in Pierre and a man from the Jameson Prison Annex in Sioux Falls — tested positive and have since recovered.
There were 3,687 state prisoners on Monday, according to DOC spokesman Michael Winder. The 72 tests means 1.95% of the prison population has been tested for the virus. That’s close to the 1.88% of the total South Dakota population that’s been tested, according to state and the most recent Census data.
Thirty-two DOC workers have been tested and two from the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls were positive. The employees last attended work on April 24 and the DOC and Department of Health is working to determine who they came into contact with.
It's unclear what percentage of workers have been tested.
The most testing has occurred in Sioux Falls where 30 inmates — 19 from the Jameson Prison Annex, 11 from the State Penitentiary and none from the work center — and 15 workers have been tested.
The Women’s Prison in Pierre — where 155 inmates were under observation at one point after a prisoner there tested positive — has tested 30 inmates and 10 workers.
Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield tested 10 prisoners and four workers while the Yankton Community Work Center tested two inmates and one worker. No one living or working at the Rapid City Work Center has been tested.
The DOC’s data does not include information on how many prisoners or units are in isolation or quarantine.
The South Dakota prison system has fared much better compared to some other detention facilities that have seen serious coronavirus outbreaks among staff and prisoners.
Eight of the 10 coronavirus hotspots in the country are in correctional facilities, according to the New York Times. In Marion, Ohio, 2,197 prisoners and workers have had the virus and five have died, according to prison data. There are more than 1,100 cases across New York City’s 10 jails, according to the New York Times.
There have been no positive coronavirus cases at the adult and juvenile jails in Rapid City as of April 1, according to Helene Duhamel, spokeswoman for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. A contractor for the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and jail tested positive. Nine workers and inmates at the Minnehaha County Jail tested positive for the virus, according to the Argus Leader. An employee at the juvenile jail also tested positive.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
