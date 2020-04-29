DOC releases coronavirus testing data for prisons

Thirty-two DOC workers have been tested and two from the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls were positive. The employees last attended work on April 24 and the DOC and Department of Health is working to determine who they came into contact with.

It's unclear what percentage of workers have been tested.

The most testing has occurred in Sioux Falls where 30 inmates — 19 from the Jameson Prison Annex, 11 from the State Penitentiary and none from the work center — and 15 workers have been tested.

The Women’s Prison in Pierre — where 155 inmates were under observation at one point after a prisoner there tested positive — has tested 30 inmates and 10 workers.

Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield tested 10 prisoners and four workers while the Yankton Community Work Center tested two inmates and one worker. No one living or working at the Rapid City Work Center has been tested.

The DOC’s data does not include information on how many prisoners or units are in isolation or quarantine.